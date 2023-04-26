What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada
Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.
“Milk ... is a very emotional product for us,” said Michael von Massow, a food economy professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario. “We feed it to our kids, it's a staple, one of the biggest sellers in grocery stores."
In fact, von Massow thinks that’s one of the reasons that dairy in Canada is supply managed, alongside eggs and poultry — to protect a Canadian product for Canadian consumers.
After all, you can't talk about competition in Canadian industries without mentioning the sectors where competition has been purposefully restrained.
First introduced in the dairy industry in the 1960s before expanding into eggs and poultry, supply management is a system that regulates the production levels, wholesale prices and trade of dairy, poultry and eggs in Canada.
It's intended to address issues such as fluctuating supply and price volatility, yet supply management is also one of the reasons that farmers sometimes dump milk.
The kind of milk-dumping in the TikTok video — where farmers dispose of milk they can’t sell because they produced more than their quota allows — is rare in Canada, von Massow said, noting that milk also occasionally gets dumped in the U.S., where dairy farmers aren’t supply-managed.
"No farmer ever wants to dispose of milk," said Dairy Farmers of Canada president Pierre Lampron in a statement. He said supply management is actually intended to prevent overproduction, among other things, and in exceptional circumstances milk disposal happens as a result of factors beyond farmers' control, such as road closures or processing disruptions.
But the drama of milk being discarded, however rare, brings up questions for shoppers who otherwise might not think much about the system that regulates Canada’s dairy, poultry and eggs sectors. And as food inflation persists, some have seen an opportunity to advocate for an end to supply management.
Critics say supply management leads to higher prices for Canadians while stifling innovation and export opportunities. Meanwhile, industry advocates argue that supply management protects Canadians and farmers from the volatility of inflation and supply chain fluctuations. Recently, the House of Commons agriculture committee suggested that Canada's supply management systems could serve as models for developing countries to use.
Despite the important role supply management plays in the price of many key grocery items, “There are strong opinions, but not strong understanding of supply management,” said von Massow.
There are three pillars to the system: farm-level production controls, or quota; farmgate or wholesale prices set based on a variety of input costs; and import barriers such as tariffs.
The idea is to protect the domestic market and ensure Canadians have enough to eat by stabilizing prices while ensuring a fair return for farmers, said Lauren Kennedy, a spokesperson for Chicken Farmers of Canada, in a statement.
“It's a departure from the typical free market system,” said Simon Somogyi, the Arrell Chair in the Business of Food at the University of Guelph.
“It's part of our political system to not want competition, and to not allow direct competition,” said Somogyi.
Supply management seeks to stifle competition, said Ryan Cardwell, a professor at the University of Manitoba who specializes in food and agricultural policy. It’s used in industries that mostly feed Canadians and where Canadian producers aren’t or haven’t been competitive on the world market, he said (though whether that’s a product of or an argument for supply management is a classic question of the chicken and the egg).
Somogyi, Cardwell and von Massow all say producers have more to gain from supply management than consumers do. However, while farmers benefit greatly from predictable pricing and the diffusion of market power, they also face drawbacks like limits on production and the difficulty of getting into the business, said von Massow.
But the system brings certainty to an uncertain industry, said Bruce Muirhead, a professor at the University of Waterloo and the Egg Farmers of Canada chair in public policy.
Proponents like Muirhead say consumers benefit by getting good and consistent products at a good and consistent price.
Roger Pelissero, chair of Egg Farmers of Canada, said in a statement that the scale and distribution of egg farms across Canada means the industry can avoid “bust periods” caused by outbreaks like the avian flu, or other such disruptions, like the recent spike in egg prices in the U.S. and some other countries that was more limited in Canada.
But supply management doesn’t mean that prices can’t see significant changes. In 2022 the Canadian Dairy Commission raised farmgate milk prices twice as farmers struggled with rising costs, the first time by 8.4 per cent and the second by 2.5 per cent.
While the variation in price of supply-managed products has historically been lower than other products, von Massow thinks the safety and predictability for consumers touted by pro-supply management folks is overstated. But the degree to which consumers pay more for supply managed products is also likely overstated by opponents, he said.
“Does supply management cost us a bit more? Probably. Is it as much as the critics say? Definitively not.”
For his part, Somogyi has noticed lower prices on dairy in other countries, such as Australia and New Zealand. Not only that, but there are more product options available for consumers, he said. Australia and New Zealand both previously had supply-managed dairy sectors.
Not having supply management might therefore be better for consumers, but it would be tougher on producers with more pressure to keep costs down, said Somogyi.
The Dairy Farmers' Lampron argued that if supply management were abolished, retail prices would be unlikely to fall, since retail prices are set by retailers. He also argued that Canada already benefits from a variety of dairy products including imported cheeses and an "overwhelming" choice of yogurt.
Muirhead says that with more competition for the dairy, egg and poultry sectors, prices would become more volatile and farmers would be under pressure to lower prices and compete with international products.
"I'm not saying that all Canadian farmers would go out of business, but it would fundamentally change the nature of the business that they're in," he said.
"If you have competition, it's a race to the bottom."
While Cardwell agrees some producers wouldn’t survive if supply management went away, he said others would become more efficient and productive, and would get more export opportunities.
Regardless, there’s no strong political move to abolish or overhaul supply management, von Massow said.
“We have these polarized debates without really having a good foundation of research or understanding to say, 'Should we have it? Should we not have it? Should it stay the same?'”
Supply management isn’t immune to change, either. Over the years, tweaks have been made to the system, such as changing how quotas are measured and adding programs to support new entrants, said von Massow.
In a 2020 report, Somogyi and fellow researchers Sylvain Charlebois and Jean-Luc Lemieux argued for a middle ground between fully dismantling supply management and keeping the status quo.
Among their main recommendations: a voluntary quota buyback program that would allow some farmers to exit the market; a change in the CDC’s pricing strategy; a removal of interprovincial trade barriers; and a slow reduction in trade tariffs.
The proposed changes would give farmers more opportunities and flexibility, including options for dealing with extra milk, said Somogyi, and there would be more variety in product for consumers, as well as lower prices.
It’s not easy to answer whether more competition would be good for the dairy, egg and poultry industries in Canada, or for consumers, said von Massow.
“We need to look at it holistically and dispassionately. And I think that we haven't done that effectively.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
Ottawa court rejects bids for a change of venue in 'Freedom Convoy' cases
A judge has rejected claims that 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King and former MPP Randy Hillier can’t get fair trials.
What do the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers?
As the proposed overhaul of Canada’s passenger rights charter gains attention, travellers are wondering what the new provisions will mean for passengers hoping to receive airline compensation and avoid unfair fees.
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada
Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: Danielle Smith has surpassed all expectations. Not in a good way.
Time will tell if Danielle Smith proves to be a good premier after all, but one thing is certain, writes Naheed Nenshi. 'She has done what I would have thought impossible: she’s made many Albertans long for the leadership of Jason Kenney.'
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: 'Donald Trump raped me'
A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the former U.S. president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
Parents demand answers after elementary school staff cuts hair of child with autism
The parents of a non-verbal nine-year-old are demanding answers after an educational assistant at a Toronto school allegedly cut the child’s hair without their permission earlier this month.
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Ontario's second new provincial park will 'definitively' include backcountry, minister says
Ontario will soon be announcing the creation of a second new provincial park with backcountry camping availability, something experts hope will add new protected land rather than repurpose already conserved properties.
Ottawa
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | City of Ottawa considering bag tag system for garbage pickup
City of Ottawa staff are considering implementing a bag tag system for municipal garbage collection that would require residents pay extra for putting out multiple garbage bags, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama moves ahead with upcoming concerts amid cyber attack
Two upcoming concerts scheduled for this week at Casino Rama Resort are going ahead following a cyber attack that impacted multiple casinos across Ontario.
-
Simcoe County endorses $186M plan to create nearly 180 affordable rentals in Barrie
Simcoe County Council voted Tuesday to endorse a $186 million plan to create a 176-unit mixed-use building at the Barrie Rose Street location.
-
Georgian College partners up to address housing situation
Georgian College students will soon have more options for finding somewhere to live.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.
-
'We are watching': Resident crime watch group growing in Kitchener
Neighbours at a Kitchener condominium have formed a group with the goal of helping prevent crime in the area.
-
Witness testifies she found victim ‘in a pile of blood’ during Kitchener murder trial
A friend of Melinda Vasilije's roommate took the witness stand Wednesday in the trial of Ager Hasan, giving the jury her account of what happened the night Vasilije died.
London
-
Look who joined the picket along side striking PSAC workers in London
Day six of the strike by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) saw the picket in downtown London swell in size.
-
Roundabout work soon to be underway in south London
A multi-phase construction project is set to begin, transforming the intersection of Southdale and Col. Talbot roads into a multi-lane roundabout.
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
Windsor
-
Two elderly people die after crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say two elderly people have died after a crash on Tecumseh Road.
-
Windsor police charge 22-year-old in downtown stabbing
A 22-year-old has been charged in connection to a downtown stabbing that seriously injured three people last month.
-
PSAC workers picket at Ambassador Bridge
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has set up a priority picket line the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Montreal police arrest 8 in connection with March killing of teen
A major police operation involving nine raids in Montreal resulted in eight arrests in connection with the sixth homicide of 2023. The Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday morning that 175 officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted searches in four boroughs.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
N.S. says first in Canada to introduce electronic ballots in upcoming byelection
Officials in Nova Scotia say an upcoming provincial byelection will be the first election in Canada conducted in part by electronic ballots.
Winnipeg
-
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arguing against extradition order at Appeal Court
An appeal hearing is underway in Winnipeg for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
Transgender kids and adults in North Dakota won't be able to access bathrooms, locker rooms or showers that match the gender they identify with in places like college dorms or jails, under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum.
-
Backlog of spinal assessments in Manitoba beginning to drop
The wait time for Manitobans looking to receive spinal assessments has dropped in recent months.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith says she's 'confident' Calgary's arena deal will go ahead
A day after taking part in an announcement that Calgary's arena deal would go ahead with contributions from the city, the province and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), Premier Danielle Smith says she's excited the agreement was struck.
-
Police seek suspects in random attack of Calgary man inside LRT station
Calgary police are looking for help to identify a man and a woman they say were involved in an attack on a man that left him with 'serious medical complications.'
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith says she's 'confident' Calgary's arena deal will go ahead
A day after taking part in an announcement that Calgary's arena deal would go ahead with contributions from the city, the province and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), Premier Danielle Smith says she's excited the agreement was struck.
-
Man charged in connection to armed pharmacy robberies
A man was charged after three pharmacy robberies last week, Edmonton police said Wednesday.
-
Oilers 'thankful' for Nick Bjugstad after deadline trade, Game 5 goals
Edmonton Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad made a big impact in the 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
1 dead in crash that closed Highway 1 in Hope overnight
One person is dead after a collision involving three commercial vehicles on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.
-
No more fee-based physician program: B.C. Medical Services Commission reaches deal with Telus Health
The B.C. Medical Services Commission and Telus Health have reached an agreement, after the commission took the company to court over alleged contraventions of the Medicare Protection Act.
-
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police look to identify indecent act suspect
Weeks after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a park in Abbotsford, police have released a sketch of the suspect.
Politics
-
Canadian Armed Forces planes ready to airlift when conditions permit: minister
About 200 Canadian Armed Forces members and two Hercules aircraft are in the Sudan region, the defence minister says, ready to help evacuate people from the country when conditions permit.
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
-
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
The federal government is working with a national gun industry organization to figure out how to compensate retailers who own weapons on a list of banned guns, in the first phase of the long promised gun buyback program, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday.
Health
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
-
Pakistan confirms its first case of mpox
The first case of mpox in Pakistan has been confirmed by the National Institute of Health in the capital Islamabad.
-
No more fee-based physician program: B.C. Medical Services Commission reaches deal with Telus Health
The B.C. Medical Services Commission and Telus Health have reached an agreement, after the commission took the company to court over alleged contraventions of the Medicare Protection Act.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Red Cross urges gamers to 'play by the rules of war'
The International Committee of the Red Cross is urging first-person-shooter gamers to play by a set of guidelines “set up to maintain humanity in armed conflicts, ultimately reducing suffering and saving lives.”
Entertainment
-
First reactions to `The Flash,' starring Ezra Miller
The words 'impressive' and 'awesome' were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie 'The Flash.'
-
Freddie Mercury's eclectic collection of 'clutter' for sale
Freddie Mercury's extensive collection of costumes, fine art, and even handwritten working lyrics for "We Are the Champions" and "Killer Queen" will be auctioned in September.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
Business
-
Teck Resources cancels shareholder vote on separation plan ahead of annual meeting
Teck Resources Ltd. will not go ahead with a key shareholder vote on its plan to separate its metals and steelmaking coal businesses into two companies and instead will pursue what it called a simpler and more direct approach.
-
Stock market today: Big Tech rally props up Wall Street
A big rally for Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks is helping to prop up Wall Street Wednesday, a day after stocks tumbled to their worst drop in a month.
-
Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates at its last meeting
The Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates earlier this month, as it feared being too slow to react to sticky inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
Sports
-
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year's draft.
-
Players, coaches unsure of where officiating standard rests in NHL playoffs
Confused looks. Bewildered players. Irate fans. Pundits weighing in. Coaches searching for an explanation. The annual discussion about officiating in the NHL playoffs is well underway.
-
Injury-riddled Winnipeg Jets 'hopeful' Scheifele plays crucial Game 5 in Vegas
The team's top goal-scorer, who left Monday's 4-2 playoff loss to the Golden Knights with an upper-body injury, still remains a question mark for Thursday's critical Game 5 with Vegas up 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.
-
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
-
EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions
New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed by negotiators from member countries and the EU Parliament in a bid to help decarbonize the sector.