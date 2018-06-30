

Rachel Kelly, Special to CTVNews.ca





Keener Canucks: filly your boots, grab a double-double and take a look at the most-searched Canadian slang words, eh?

In honour of Canada Day, Google Trends compiled a list of the most searched iconic Canadian slang terms, broken down by province -- as well as the top questions Canadians asked about Canada and that the world asked about Canada.

1. British Columbia – Canuck; a nickname for a Canadian

2. Alberta – Bunnyhug; a sweater or a hoodie

3. Saskatchewan – Double-double; a coffee with two creams and two sugars, usually from Tim Hortons

4. Manitoba – Keener; a person who is who is extremely eager or enthusiastic.

5. Ontario – The 6ix; a nickname for Toronto, made popular by singer Drake.

6. Quebec – Pop; a carbonated soft drink. In Quebec, most people say soft drink.

7. New Brunswick – Toonie; a two-dollar coin or a two-faced person.

8. Prince Edward Island – Eh; an all-purpose word, usually used to ask for agreement or to hear something repeated.

9. Newfoundland – Yes b’y; a shortform of ‘yes boy,’ a term of agreement

10. Nova Scotia – Two-four; a twenty-four pack of beer

11. Yukon – Fill your boots; ‘go for it’ or ‘eat your fill’

12. Nunavut – Mountie; a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

13. Northwest Territories – Keener; same as Manitoba, a person who is who is extremely eager or enthusiastic.

Google also compiled a list of the most-frequently searched questions that Canadians had about their own country:

1. How many provinces are in Canada?

2. When is Black Friday in Canada?

3. What is the population of Canada?

4. How old is Canada?

5. Is weed legal in Canada?

They also looked at the top five questions that the world had about Canada:

1. What is the capital of Canada?

2. Is weed legal in Canada?

3. How to move to Canada?

4. Is Canada a country?

5. What is the population of Canada?