

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





A CTV News cameraman in B.C. will be changing how he receives deliveries at home after a thief in a red Corvette stole a parcel right off his doorstep.

On Tuesday, multiple security cameras at Jim Fong’s house in Richmond, B.C. recorded a UPS driver delivering the package, attempting to hide the parcel filled with clothing behind a plant on the front porch.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the security footage shows a red Corvette pull up in front of Fong’s house. A man wearing a baseball cap and a fluorescent vest casually walks up to the front porch and grabs the parcel, then drives off with it.

Linda Annis, the executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, told CTV Vancouver that such thefts are common and it’s likely the thief followed the UPS delivery truck.

“They watch and wait for a few minutes to see if someone will answer the door, nobody picks it up in a few minutes and in they scoop and grab the parcel,” she said on Wednesday.

Police advise consumers to pay close attention to the delivery date for their package, make arrangements to be home or to have a neighbour accept it, have the item delivered to a different address or request a signature before it’s dropped off.

Fong said he and his family will make sure that someone’s home next time they’re waiting for a delivery. He also said he hopes someone will recognize the thief in his security camera footage.

“We placed cameras everywhere and I've got three views of him,” Fong said. “What kind of Grinch drives a red Corvette?”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Shannon Paterson