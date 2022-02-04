Several Canadian premiers have voiced concerns about the ongoing trucker convoy protests taking place across the country ahead of what many anticipate to be a busy weekend of demonstrations.

With the “Freedom Convoy” settling in for its second weekend of protests in downtown Ottawa, calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates, similar convoys are allegedly being planned elsewhere this weekend, including in Toronto and Quebec City. Meanwhile, Winnipeg police were on-call Friday for a demonstration at the Manitoba legislature.

During a virtual news conference discussing federal health-care funding, several premiers were asked about their position on the convoys, many taking a tough stance.

ONTARIO PREMIER DOUG FORD

“It’s not a protest anymore, it’s become an occupation,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday in reference to the ongoing disruption in Ottawa.

“It’s hurting families. It’s hurting businesses that these folks are supposed to be supporting…. People want to move on and get through this. It’s time for this to come to an end.”

With the city of Toronto poised to receive its own convoy this weekend, Ford said he has full confidence Toronto police will be able to handle any protests, and noted that acts of harassment, hatred, or violence will not be tolerated.

“What’s happening in Ottawa, in my opinion, is unacceptable,” he continued, calling for an end to the nearly week-long protest. “We’re so close to getting back to normal, we have to be united.”

While organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” say they won’t leave until COVID-19-related mandates are removed, Ford noted that Ontario is taking steps to reduce public health-related measures in response to lower hospitalization rates and case counts.

“If you think myself or any of the premiers like this -- if you think we like lockdowns or public-health measures, we don’t. They were necessary,” he said. “We’re seeing the hospitals have a lot more capacity as we move day-by-day, it’s going in the right direction.”

QUEBEC PREMIER FRANCOIS LEGAULT

In neighbouring Quebec, protesters started to trickle into Quebec City to protest in front of the province’s legislature this weekend amid a heightened police presence.

Premier Francois Legault said that while protesters have so far been respectful, he urges those involved in the demonstration not to interfere with the Quebec Winter Carnival, happening at the same time, noting there are tow trucks on call to deal with any escalation, should it arise.

“I do not want protesters to keep the people of Quebec City or tourists to have a normal life and to go in restaurants, in hotels, to do various activities,” he said in French.

“For the time being it is peaceful, and we hope it remains. If we have trucks that we have to move, we’ll move them.”

MANITOBA PREMIER HEATHER STEFANSON

Speaking briefly on the matter, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said the protest at the province’s legislature has so far been peaceful, but said a building-wide mandate asking employees to work from home was necessary to protect the safety of those in the building.

“If things change and start to deteriorate, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and take action if needed,” she said. “I just want to say to Winnipeggers and Manitobans that we’re here to ensure that you’re able to continue to flow and go about your day-to-day life.”

Earlier this week, Stefanson issued a statement condemning the use of images or symbols of hate during protests after opposition parties in the province raised concerns about the Progressive Conservatives' “silence” on the matter.

"We have to stand strong and firmly against those who wish to use protest platforms for hate," Stefanson said in the statement issued on social media. “Nazi symbolism, anti-Semitism, racist imagery and desecration of war memorials are "deplorable," she said.

SASKATCHEWAN PREMIER SCOTT MOE

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who has voiced support for the trucker convoy, called on the provinces to find a “sustainable approach forward” Friday, while encouraging protesters to follow the law.

“All Canadians do have the right to protest, however, they do have the right to protest peacefully and within the confines of the law,” he said.

“We had a broad discussion today about what is driving these protests. Folks across Canada are growing weary, they’re growing wearing of managing their way through COVID in their personal life, in their professional life. As well as the public health measures that have been in place for a long time.”

On Wednesday, in a video shared to social media, Moe mused about putting an end to COVID-19 public health measures in the province, saying, “this perpetual state of crisis is having a harmful impact on everyone.”

This comes less than a week after his Jan. 29 letter in support of the convoy, where he first signalled his government would end its proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy "in the not-too-distant future." In the letter, Moe also claimed that while he supports vaccination, it is "not reducing transmission."

B.C. PREMIER JOHN HORGAN

B.C. Premier John Horgan, who led the virtual meeting, said the convoy protest had been discussed by all of the premiers in attendance in light of the ongoing discussion about COVID-19 restrictions and impacts on health care systems across the country.

Horgan said the premiers are “of one voice” when it comes to the belief that provincial immunization programs have been successful in reducing the transmission and severity of COVID-19, specifically the latest wave linked to the Omicron variant.

“With respect to how we’ll deal with situations in our various communities, that’s up to the tolerance quite frankly of the public and the message was pretty clear—we hear the voices of disappointment, but we also want those voices to respect the rights and liberties of other people.,” he said.

“When your desire to have your voice be heard starts to interfere with the lives of other people, that’s when lines are drawn.”

ALBERTA PREMIER JASON KENNEY

Though Alberta Premier Jason Kenney did not comment on the matter during Friday’s meeting, his government has been at the centre of another highly contested protest at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing, where a convoy has been blocking traffic for days.

In a Jan. 30 statement, Kenney said that while Canadians have a democratic right to lawfully protest, the blockade is unlawful and “must end.”

“The blockade of the Coutts border crossing violates the Alberta Traffic Safety Act,” he said on Twitter. “It is causing significant inconvenience for lawful motorists and could dangerously impede movement of emergency service vehicles. This blockade must end.”

Speaking to Fox News, Kenney echoed his sentiment to those protesting in Ottawa saying, “People do have a right to peaceful protest, I just always encourage them to do it in a way that’s respectful, make their point, and certainly not to dishonour our war dead in the process.”

Meanwhile, Kenney has said that if current trends continue, and pressure on the province’s hospitals begins to ease, he will start relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, including its vaccine passport system.

N.S. PREMIER TIM HOUSTON

As the trucker convoy took shape on its journey to Ottawa, Nova Scotia’s premier issued a stark warning to those thinking about protesting in the Atlantic province.

"Don't do it," Premier Tim Houston said during a COVID-19 briefing last week. "Nova Scotians have no patience for highway blockades and personally, many people would know, I have even less."