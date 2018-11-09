

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Forty years after Deborah Silverman’s body was discovered on a rural property northeast of Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police are appealing to the public for information relating to her murder.

In a news release, the OPP said the 21-year-old woman was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 12, 1978 in Toronto. Following an evening out socializing with coworkers, Silverman drove home to her apartment building on Bathurst Street. Her vehicle was located in the apartment building’s parking lot, but Silverman was never heard from again.

Three months later, the young woman’s body was found on a property on Concession 2 in Brock Township, southeast of Sunderland, Ont., in what is now Durham Region, OPP said.

Investigators said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for her murder.

“The OPP is confident there are people who know what happened to Deborah,” Det. Insp. Scott Moore, a major case manager for the OPP’s criminal investigations branch, said in the release.

“We encourage anyone to come forward with information to bring a resolution to Deborah's family and friends who have lived with this terrible loss."

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the OPP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).