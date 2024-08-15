What do Canadians really think about Kamala Harris? Results of a just-released poll

Two-thirds of Canadians hold a favourable view of Kamala Harris, and half say they are "hopeful" at the prospect of the Democratic presumptive nominee winning the U.S. presidential election in November, according to an Angus Reid Institute online survey released Wednesday.

Harris performed best with women, particularly those 55 and older as nearly 80 per cent of the demographic said they had a positive impression of the U.S. vice-president. She also carried favourable ratings among older men, as males 55 and older are more likely (71 per cent) to have a high opinion of Harris than any other age group under 55, regardless of gender.

How Canadians see Harris may have more to do with how they view her political rival, former U.S. president and Republican nominee Donald Trump. Thirty-five per cent of respondents say they feel "relieved" when they think of Harris, while 76 per cent of Canadians hold an unfavourable view of Trump.

Other words associated with Trump were "worried," "dumbfounded" and "disappointed."

However, not all respondents hold a positive view of Harris. Approximately 40 per cent of men under 55 hold unfavourable views of her, with younger men describing her as "dishonest," "arrogant" or "corrupt."

The survey also revealed that Canadians overwhelmingly believe it's easier for men to get elected to high political office, with 73 per cent saying it's harder for female candidates to get elected, while 22 per cent say gender plays no role.

This conflicts with the survey also reporting that most voters say there's no difference between male and female politicians when it comes to listening to voters, seeking compromise across the aisle, making tough decisions and performing competently.

Harris, who is both Black and South Asian, has faced attacks from the GOP and online when it comes to her race. Trump told the National Association of Black Journalists last month that Harris misled voters about her race and "happened to turn Black," while some Republican members of Congress have called her "a DEI hire," a reference to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

According to the survey, Canadians are split as to whether Harris' race will be an advantage or disadvantage, with 26 per cent saying it gives her an advantage, 21 per cent saying it's a disadvantage and 33 per cent believing it will make no difference. Most of the older Canadians and men under 35 who were surveyed believe it will boost her efforts to win the presidency, while most women under 55 believe it will be an impediment.

Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden announced July 21 he would drop out of the race, endorsing Harris to be his replacement soon after. In the week after the news, the Harris campaign said it raised more than US$200 million in just seven days.

Harris, who was a former U.S. senator for California, as well as the state's attorney general, has Canadian roots, moving to Montreal at age 12 with her mother, who got a job researching breast cancer and teaching at McGill University. Harris attended Westmount High School, an English-language secondary school near downtown Montreal, graduating in 1981.