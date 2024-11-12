What consumers need to know if Canada Post workers strike ahead of a busy holiday season

During Canada Post's busiest time of the year, a potential strike could disrupt services for Canadians and businesses nationwide.

The rural, suburban and urban bargaining units of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) issued strike notices to Canada Post on Tuesday.

Canada's postal workers could walk off the job or the company could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. ET Friday if they don't reach an agreement. Here's what you can do to prepare for a potential Canada Post work stoppage.

Socio-economic cheques

Canada Post says if workers begin rotating strike activity, it will continue deliveries whenever possible as it works to reach a deal with the union.

"In the event of a labour disruption, the Corporation will work to minimize service disruptions, but customers may experience delays," Canada Post warned in a news release Tuesday. "Shutting down facilities or regions with rotating strikes can cause immediate and prolonged ripple effects throughout the network."

Even during the possible disruption, Canada Post is assuring Canadians it will continue to deliver socio-economic cheques for eligible and participating government organizations. They are next scheduled to be delivered on Nov. 20.

"The agreement ensures government financial assistance delivered by mail will reach seniors and other Canadians who rely on it," Canada Post wrote in the press release.

Canada Post said it will include the latest information on negotiations and possible affected locations on its website.

Options for shoppers

With Christmas around the corner, 22 per cent of Canadians have already begun their holiday shopping, according to a new survey by the Retail Council of Canada and Leger.

“It's the busiest time of year and Canadian retailers are definitely worried about how (the potential strike) will impact the holiday season,” Santo Ligotti, vice-president of marketing and member services with the Retail Council of Canada in Toronto, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Tuesday.

Shopping in the stores rather than online, as well as buying physical or virtual gift cards, are a few ways Canadians can avoid problems if postal workers strike, he said. Online shoppers may have the option of picking up purchases at a location near them instead of having them mailed, he added.

"Should the strike happen, we are confident that a resolution will occur and that the disruption will be minimal," he said.

Effect on small businesses

While many consumers no longer depend on Canada Post for mail, many small businesses do rely heavily on the government postal service, said Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) in Toronto.

Kelly listed examples including businesses sending invoices and shipping goods to consumers, especially in rural and remote communities, and promoting themselves to customers.

"I think the first thing is Canadians should stop using Canada Post for anything that has any degree of urgency," Kelly said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Tuesday.

Kelly recommends everyone who relies on the service to find private alternatives, such as FedEx, DHL and UPS, or digital options.

Business owners should consider using e-transfers, he added, and look at other options for shipping products to consumers as soon as possible.

"There are private sector shipping options, but many of them are more expensive and don't have the same geographical reach as Canada Post might to every corner of Canada."

Avoid late bills

To avoid getting charged a fee if you receive your bill late in the mail, switch to online billing for your accounts, including for electricity, gas and cable, and set up pre-authorized debits, RBC wrote in an article with advice on preparing for a possible strike.

Banking online or through mobile apps will also make life easier and can save time instead of relying on mail or going to the branch, it said.

To avoid missing cheques in the mail, set up a direct deposit for regular payments you receive, such as for CPP, Employment Insurance or Canada Child Benefits, RBC added.

If you need to send money, do so electronically such as through e-transfer. If you want to send cards and gifts, also send them online, according to the bank.