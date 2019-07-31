

“Systematic vulnerabilities” allowed disgraced nurse Elisabeth Wettlaufer to keep killing her senior patients and if it wasn’t for a confession, she wouldn’t have been caught, a public inquiry has concluded.

According to the new inquiry report, which was compiled from 10 weeks of testimony, Wettlaufer only received warnings instead of suspensions for her numerous medical errors. Commissioner of the Public Inquiry Eileen Gilless made the revealtions on Wednesday.

Wettlaufer injected seven victims with lethal levels of insulin over the course of seven years, while she was employed at Caressant Care long-term care facility in Woodstock, Ont. She is currently serving a life sentence.

The report also stressed that “systematic vulnerabilities” in Ontario’s long-term care system allowed this to happen.

According to Wettlauffer’s own testimony, "if there was a way that the insulin was counted, she would not have been able to do what she did without getting caught."



LACK OF COMMUNICATION AMONG ISSUES

Caressant Care‘s former director of nursing testified during the inquiry that cameras were supposed to be installed in the medication room. But they never were.

The inquiry also uncovered that there was a lack of communication between front-line workers, administrators, the College of Nurses of Ontario and the province.

The report outlined 91 recommendations which included the province giving more funding to the industry and long-term homes building a more robust screening and hiring process.

Other recommendations included:

Granting money so homes can strengthen security around medication rooms

Building a universal reporting system, including a searchable database for incidents

Requiring insulin in homes to only be in limited supply

Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Long-Term to give each facility a grant of $50,000 to $200,000 to improve oversight of the administration of drugs

Staff and administrators of the long-term care system need to deal with the “widespread lack of trust,” she said during the news conference.

“These are tragedies that of substantial public interest” she said, adding damage done to tarnish people’s trust in the long-term care system couldn’t be understated.

Gillness agreed with the report’s assessment that the system was strained but not broken.