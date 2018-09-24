

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman who was nearly killed by an Ontario nurse who murdered eight people gave an emotional statement at a public inquiry Monday in St. Thomas, Ont.

Beverly Bertram, who survived one of Elizabeth Wettlaufer's attacks in August 2016, said that more attention needs to be paid not only to those in care, but also to people like Wettlaufer. Here’s Bertram’s full statement.

“This tribunal has been (a) very difficult part of my life. The days that I attended at the beginning were difficult and (it was) hard to hear the truth. I no longer know who I am because Elizabeth Wettlaufer consumes my life. I don’t understand why she was bound and determined to kill me. And people don’t understand how I feel, not being able to understand. I get, ‘Oh she’s in jail, don’t worry about it, it’s over.’ It’s not over.

We the victims are not weak. We need care and that doesn’t mean we don’t matter anymore. It has nothing to do with our age. We just need help for our needs. I never wanted to be in this position at the end of my life. It’s not what I ever thought. And people are nasty to those in need. The people with needs have a voice. Now that we’re sick, nobody listens. People don’t deal with people respectfully. If there was a change I’d like to see happen that would be respect given, respect for individuals regardless of the roles they’ve played or will play in the future. Everyone deserves the respect.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer didn’t get respect. I’m not condoning anything she did but if respect had been given to her as a person, what happened wouldn’t have happened because people would have stopped her. That’s also respect because you have to take care of everybody, so if they’re not doing right, stop them, help them. She cried for help many times and none was given. She was not paid attention to, and this is the aftermath of her journey.

Attention needs to be paid to those in need of care. I was not in a nursing home. I was in my own home, needing (an) IV. And I didn’t get the attention. I just find it very annoying that my life is going to end in this manner. I’m 70 now and I deserve better.

I would like to thank everyone for having the courage to do this commission. It is not easy. I know the decisions are not going to be majority rules. There will be some very unhappy resolutions. But I am proud of the stand you have taken for the rights of those who can’t speak. I have been involved in this tribunal to be a voice for the victims and I would like to thank everyone for the respect shown to me and the victims during this time.”