SMITHERS, B.C -- A draft agreement between hereditary chiefs who oppose a pipeline in northern British Columbia and the federal and provincial governments recognizes the rights and title of the Wet'suwet'en under the First Nation's system of governance.

The memorandum of understanding reached more than two months ago was released today by the Wet'suwet'en on its website.

The document does not address Wet'suwet'en opposition to the natural gas pipeline that is being built through their territory by Coastal Gaslink.

It does place timelines on negotiations affecting jurisdiction over land use planning, resources, water, wildlife, fish, and child and family wellness, among other things.

The agreement, dated March 1, was reached amid blockades of key transportation routes that shut down parts of the national economy.

The elected chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nations have said they don't support the memorandum because it was negotiated behind closed doors.