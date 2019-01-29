A U.K. man who forced a WestJet flight to dump fuel and return to Calgary after he drank alcohol and caused a disturbance has been ordered to pay $21,261 to the airline.

That figure represents the total cost of the fuel that was used and disposed of as a result of the man’s actions on Jan. 4, federal prosecutor Lori Ibrus told CTV Calgary.

According to an agreed statement of facts, 44-year-old David Stephen Young left his seat to use the washroom just after takeoff on the London-bound flight.

After being told to sit down by a flight attendant, Young pushed past the flight attendants and another passenger who was attempting to “calm him down.”

After using the washroom, Young yelled at the passenger who had tried to stop him, prompting an altercation that left flight attendants and passengers “shaken.”

The flight returned to Calgary, where Young was charged with causing a disturbance, criminal harassment, assaulting a police officer and other charges.

Young spent seven days in custody and is not expected to be allowed back into Canada.

Young pleaded guilty last week and apologized for his “disgusting” behaviour. He has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings since the incident.

WestJet sought $65,000 in restitution. The defence had argued that $5,000 to $8,000 would be fair.

