

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after the pilot of a WestJet flight coming in for a landing at Edmonton reported seeing a drone flying off the left wing of the aircraft.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon as the plane was approaching the south-side airport at an altitude of about 1,200 metres.

Investigators say the pilot believed the drone was about the size of a pallet, but Westjet says the flight crew was able to continue the approach without incident and there was no risk to the aircraft, guests or crew.

The aircraft landed safely and Navigation Canada contacted police, who continue to look for whoever may have been operating a drone near the airport at the time.

Under Transport Canada regulations, unmanned aerial vehicles can't be flown higher than 90 metres above the ground.

They also cannot be operated within 5.6 kilometres of an airport.