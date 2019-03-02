

CTVNews.ca Staff





Parts of Western Canada are bracing for extreme cold temperatures this weekend, with wind chills of -50 C expected in some areas.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold weather warnings on Saturday for the entirety of Alberta, plus parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin,” said the warning from Environment Canada, which adds that the extreme cold could last until Monday morning in some regions.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” the warning says.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Canada is preparing for yet another wintry blast this weekend.

Parts of western Nova Scotia could be blanketed by up to 40 cm of snow, according to Environment Canada.

Strong wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are also forecasted, threatening to reduce visibility and to make road conditions treacherous.

If that wasn’t enough, another snowstorm is expected to move through the area on Monday.