

CTVNews.ca Staff, with report from CTV Winnipeg's John Hendricks





While plenty of people across Canada are seeing the seasons slowly changing, Miami, Man. was the unwelcome recipient of a late spring snow storm.

The rural southern Manitoba town, which is 116 kilometres south of Winnipeg, typically sees double-digit temperatures this time of year.

Resident Brian Callum said he was “surprised” to wake up with snow on their lawns on Monday.

The heavy dusting was coming down well into the morning, interrupting many drivers’ morning commutes. Some wayward vehicles even needed to be towed out of ditches.

Dale Pouteau’s son’s was one of them. The father told CTV Winnipeg that the “snow sucked him into a ditch.” His son was okay, but he laughs that it “probably hurt his pride more than anything.”

The snow was short-lived. By late afternoon, much of the 13 centimetres of snow had melted away.