Weather, eased COVID-19 restrictions fuel spike in irregular Canada-U.S. migration
Warmer weather and fading fears about COVID-19 have immigration experts warning of more irregular migration at the Canada-U.S. border.
Even during the cold winter months, police have so far this year encountered record numbers of would-be asylum seekers trying to enter Canada, most of them in Quebec.
U.S. border officials also seem to be seeing more people trying to cross in the opposite direction.
Six Indian nationals were rescued from a boat sinking on the St. Regis River in northern New York late last month, part of what court documents allege was a human smuggling operation.
A family of four other Indian migrants perished in January trying to cross the border from Manitoba as part of what prosecutors allege was a similar scheme.
Border authorities in Vermont and Maine have also recently encountered carloads of people found to be in the country illegally, including a group of Romanian nationals who entered from Canada.
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
'Lapse in judgement': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Queen won't attend U.K. Parliament opening due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.
Putin's Victory Day speech full of bluster about Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin used his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict is headed, as his forces pressed their offensive with few signs of progress.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges
More human remains were found at Lake Mead over the weekend, less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered at the reservoir.
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
American guests found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas to be named today, police say
Authorities intend to name Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, the island nation's police commissioner said.
Construction industry faces high inflation, job action from workers
The construction industry is feeling the pressures of inflation. Statistics Canada says residential construction costs have increased 25 per cent since last year. Meanwhile, workers are also demanding higher pay to keep up with inflation.
Defence suggests complainant expressed 'sexual interest' in Jacob Hoggard in messages
Lawyers for Jacob Hoggard are suggesting a young woman expressed 'sexual interest' in the musician in messages before an incident in which she alleges he violently raped her.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
'It was horrible': Ontario woman says Toronto travel agency mistake ruined her dream trip to Jamaica
An Ontario woman’s plans to celebrate a milestone birthday in Jamaica were all but ruined thanks to a mistake she says was made by a Toronto travel agency.
Top 5 things to know about the Ontario Liberals' platform
The Ontario Liberals unveiled their election campaign platform on Monday morning weeks ahead of the provincial election.
-
Ontario PCs follow other major parties in announcing increase in ODSP rates
The Progressive Conservatives are following the Liberals, NDP and Greens with a new promise—which was not previously outlined in their budget—to increase financial supports for the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) by five per cent if elected.
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city over the weekend.
-
Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
ROAD CLOSURE
ROAD CLOSURE | Serious crash involving motorcycle and bicycle on Hwy 26 under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle and cyclist in Thornbury.
Guilty plea in 2019 stabbing death of Barrie man
Tyler Wren pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact on Monday in the 2019 stabbing death of Barrie man, Ryan Babineau.
Garage fire causes substantial damage to Clearview Twp home
Heavy, thick black smoke filled the air Monday morning as a fire ravaged a property in Clearview Township.
Gas prices set new record in Waterloo region
The price of gas in Waterloo region hit a new record Monday, as fuel prices continue to soar across the country.
Collision closes section of Hwy 403 in Brantford
In a tweet, OPP said the closure is expected to last for “an extended period of time.”
Officer had to swerve to avoid vehicle heading wrong way, arrests driver: Guelph police
A Guelph man has been charged with dangerous driving after police say he drove the wrong way on the road and almost hit a police cruiser.
No new COVID deaths reported in Middlesex-London over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 108 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days and no new deaths.
Sarnia man charged after weapons and drugs found in vehicle
Breaking curfew has resulted in several other charges for a Sarnia, Ont. man, according to police.
Man charged with impaired driving after driving off escarpment: Owen Sound police
The Owen Sound Police Service say that just after 6 p.m. Friday, police received several 9-1-1 calls regarding “a truck driving off the cliff” on the upper east side of the city.
Why carpenters in Windsor-Essex-Kent are on strike
Picket lines went up at two construction sites in Windsor Monday, after local members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America rejected the employers latest contract offer.
Hilda MacDonald intends to seek re-election as Leamington’s mayor
The mayor of Leamington says she will run again this fall.
RNAO Lois Fairley Nursing Award honours retired nurses who stepped up during pandemic
The 15th Annual R.N.A.O. Lois Fairley Nursing Award is being given to retired nurses in Windsor-Essex who came back to the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts alarmed about increased use of high-concentration cannabis in some Quebec high schools
Drug addiction specialists are warning parents about a new and strong cannabis drug available online that is increasing in popularity among Quebec high school students.
New antibody drug Evusheld now available to certain Quebecers to prevent COVID-19
Some Quebecers will now have access to a new antibody therapy drug from AstraZeneca intended to help prevent a COVID-19 infection for those who don't respond well to vaccines.
Liberals will run lawyer and former TMR mayoral candidate Michelle Setlakwe for Mont-Royal-Outremont
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade unveiled the party's candidate for Mont-Royal-Outremont on Monday after the long-time MNA Pierre Arcand said he would not seek reelection.
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster in Nova Scotia are marking the 30th anniversary Monday at a memorial park, while continuing their calls for more criminal prosecutions of workplace deaths.
Son of man killed in Westray Mine disaster remembers father 30 years later
It was 30 years ago Monday when Damian Short lost his father in the tragic Westray Mine explosion in Plymouth, N.S.
Ukrainian boy, 16, set to arrive in Newfoundland today on plane carrying 166 refugees
A 16-year-old Ukrainian boy who left behind his family is among the 166 refugees expected to land in St. John's, N.L., Monday evening aboard a plane chartered by the provincial government.
Winnipeg police officer Sean Cassidy cleared of assault charge
The Winnipeg police officer accused of allegedly assaulting a man during an arrest more than five years ago has been acquitted.
Manitoba announces relief program for residents impacted by spring floods
The Manitoba government is providing financial assistance to people, cities, businesses and farmers that have been impacted by the spring floods this year.
Alberta announces new $2M organ donation program
The province is hoping to improve organ and tissue donation rates in Alberta with the introduction of a new $2 million program.
Fire breaks out at Calgary high school, classes move online for rest of year
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a charter school in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia.
Calgary businesses see ‘paw-tential’ in allowing pets at work
As people continue to return to in-person work at offices across Calgary, more and more employers are allowing staff to bring their pets with them.
Fire started by 'smoking materials' causes $1.5M in damage: EFRS
A weekend fire that caused $1.5 million in damage was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, investigators say.
'Memorable and much loved': Canada Permanent Building designated a historic resource
A downtown building that dates back more than a century has been designated as a historic resource by the city.
Garth Brooks adds second Edmonton stadium show
Brooks and his team announced a brand new opening night for Friday, June 24 at Commonwealth Stadium after tickets for his show a day later sold out in 45 minutes last week.
The cost of fuel is so high in the province that BC Ferries is hiking its surcharge
The price of fuel climbed so high that British Columbia's ferry service provider is going to ask passengers to pay more.
Shooting gallery, multiple safe rooms included in Vancouver mansion listed at $22M
A Vancouver mansion comes with nearly all the amenities a would-be buyer could think of, including a shooting gallery and multiple safe rooms.
NEW | 4.1-magitude earthquake reported off Haida Gwaii, B.C.
A small earthquake that rattled British Columbia's north coast on Monday was lightly felt by some residents of Haida Gwaii, B.C.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
U.S. baby formula supply problem is getting worse
For months stores across the U.S. have been struggling to stock enough baby formula. Manufacturers say they're producing at full capacity and making as much formula as they can, but it's still not enough to meet current demand.
Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson
Police said Monday that they hadn't arrested anyone over a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group.
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine
In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
TikTok plans to share advertising revenue with creators
TikTok is launching a program that will let marketers buy prime advertising spots on the top four per cent of videos, and for major creators to make money off their content.
'Jeopardy' savours run of super champions after host stumbles
'Jeopardy!' is on an unusual run of super champs that has seen, in just the last seven months, three contestants land in the television game show's historical list of top five winning streaks.
U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv metro
Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
A Massachusetts woman who accused Mario Batali of kissing and groping her while attempting to take a selfie at a Boston restaurant testified Monday that she felt confused and powerless to do anything to stop the celebrity chef.
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Wall Street is tumbling toward its lowest point in more than a year on Monday as renewed worries about China's economy pile on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates.
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
Russia needs to sell oil. It's running out of options
Russia has long been powered by oil and Europe's addiction to it. Now, Moscow is faced with an unprecedented challenge: If the continent bars imports of millions of barrels of crude, can it find new customers?
Ukraine's mine-sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's famous mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognize their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display
America's faithful are bracing -- some with cautionary joy and others with looming dread -- for the Supreme Court to potentially overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.
Canadian Denis Shapovalov swears at fans amid chorus of boos at Italian Open
Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov lost his cool at the Italian Open, shouting 'shut the f—up' at fans as a chorus of boos rained down upon him.
Nikola Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP award: AP source
With a historic season, the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic earned his second straight Most Valuable Player award, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka withdraw from Italian Open
Fresh off his victory at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday because of a right ankle injury.
Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen was explosive at the start Sunday and used a pair of aggressive passes to get past Ferrari and current championship leader Charles Leclerc. Once out front, the reigning world champion controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third win in five races to start the season.
Expert analysis: Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices to jump another 5 cents
Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices, which climbed to 222.9 cents per litre over the weekend, could jump another five cents, an expert says.
Uber, union reach settlement in Ontario unionization case: UFCW Canada
Uber Technologies Inc. has fought off a unionization attempt from Toronto drivers for its premium Uber Black service with a settlement it signed with the private sector union trying to represent the workers.