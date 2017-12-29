Weather blamed for Fraser Valley blackouts affecting about 9,000 customers
Power outages in effect across southern B.C. during the early morning on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 are shown on a map by BC Hydro. (Google / BC Hydro)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 7:12AM EST
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- BC Hydro says freezing rain and winter conditions caused outages late Thursday affecting about 9,000 homes and businesses in Abbotsford and Mission.
The utility says restoration times may vary and will be provided when they become available.
BC Hydro adds that difficult conditions and extensive damage may mean a longer blackout for some customers.
The power outages come amid a winter storm watch in the Fraser Valley issued by Environment Canada on Thursday night.
The agency says freezing rain is expected to begin later in the morning mixed with up to four centimetres of snow, with another 15 centimetres of snow possible on Friday night.
We’ll be responding to an outage affecting 760 in #Abbotsford from freezing rain conditions. Updates once crews arrive: https://t.co/PANsPzrmW3 pic.twitter.com/9kygcIW4qY— BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 29, 2017
