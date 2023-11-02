'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario

Hallows Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.

Since the 1950s, the Oakville and Milton Humane Society west of Toronto has taken care of animals in need —it's also been a final resting place for hundreds of pets.

Due to multiple factors, the humane society has outgrown its current location, and it will soon be moving day for all —including the sprawling pet cemetery.

In total, there are approximately 580 plots, complete with headstones and name plates displaying classic pet names like Muffin, Lassie, Taffy and Boots. Other pet names are more unique, like the name plate that simply reads Susan.

Some plots have more than one animal buried there. There’s even a dog and a pony that one family laid to rest together.

For the last several weeks, a team of forensic science students from the University of Toronto has been disinterring the remains, logging their findings and storing the pint-sized coffins, shoe boxes and urns carrying the remains.

Forensic anthropology student Irene Bibiris shared with a smile that they even found the remains of one pet buried in a “Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket.”

There have been other moments of levity too, some deceased animals have been found with their favourite toy, a ball, or even their water bowl.

Each discovery comes with a story, according to professor Carolan Wood, who’s helping oversee the detailed excavation. “We found a lovely dog with its harness and three little packs of dog treats. It was adorable.”

Wood said it’s clear there was and still is “so much love for so many of these animals” buried here.

The last burial took place at this cemetery in the early 1990s. Since then it’s been at full capacity. The challenge now is for the humane society to track down the owners for each of these long-since-deceased pets.

The executive director of this humane society, Jeff Vallentin, shared that his team “has had some success, but understandably we've lost contact with many families.”

“We've mailed out, we've reached out, we've called out, and we've tried to connect with as many people as possible,” he added.

The hope is to move all of the remains and name plates to the humane society’s yet-to-be-purchased new location. However, families are being given alternate choices, which include the option of picking up the remains to have them buried elsewhere, or even cremated.

“We’re taking it very seriously,” noted Vallentin, who went on to share that “this is about people and their pets and family members, it’s important that this is done properly.”

While honouring the memory and lives of hundreds of beloved pets is top priority, this excavation is also providing a unique opportunity for forensic science students.

With winter coming, the team of U of T students, faculty and volunteers will have to pause the delicate digs, because the ground is quickly freezing. In total, the project could take up to two years.

Helping supervise the excavation is second year PhD student Grace Gregory-Alcock, who notes that the hardest part “has been the clay; the soil itself is really hard once you get to a certain point.”

Undeterred, with shovels and sifters in hand, many are digging into this work with their hearts, including professor Wood, whose dog recently passed away.

“We live with our animal companions day in and day out, even more so than our family members, sometimes,” says Wood. “They are very much a part of our family.”

Those working on the project have made a promise to each other - that no animal will be left behind.

Anyone who may know of a pet buried there is asked to contact the Oakville and Milton Humane Society.