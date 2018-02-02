

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario-born diving instructor has just lived through every diver’s nightmare, becoming separated from his boat and drifting for hours, further and further out into the sea, as nightfall descended.

Matthew LaFrance, who works as a scuba instructor and tour guide for a diving company in the Philippines, had been taking a client out for dives near Apo Island in the Bohol Sea. The day was clear and since their two morning dives went well, they decided to venture out for a third.

The area they chose is well-known for its reefs and turtles, but also for its strong ocean currents. which were even stronger that day thanks to the super moon.

“We told the boat crew, ‘Hey we’re doing this dive, we’re going to drift it out, so look for us out there. Make sure you come and get us,’” LaFrance told CTV Toronto by internet video call.

The dive went well and after 35 minutes, LaFrance sent up a surface marker buoy -- a bright, inflatable tube divers use to make it easier for boats to spot them.

“I sent it up early because I knew we were moving fast,” he said

After surfacing, it didn’t take long for LaFrance to notice that his boat wasn’t moving toward him and his client. They waited, drifting further away with each passing minute. After an hour, they finally noticed the boat was moving, but not toward them.

“They weren’t looking in the right spot,” LaFrance said. “We had moved so fast with the current that they couldn’t see us.”

Meanwhile, the crew on the boat was searching madly for the pair, and had begun to assume that something had gone wrong under the water so had sent down divers to search.

When they found nothing after two hours, they headed back to the main island, striking dread into LaFrance.

“At that point, I looked at my diver and said, ‘Okay, our situation has turned from being major urgent to full-on emergency. This is not a good situation. This is really bad,” he said.

By then, LaFrance no longer felt like he was an instructor with a client; “At this point, we’re two guys floating in the middle of the ocean.”

The divers tethered themselves together to keep from becoming separated, and decided to try to make the long swim toward the main island, using the compass on LaFrance’s wrist to guide them.

They swam for hours, fighting exhaustion, dehydration, cold, and muscle cramping. They held hands as they swam, but not just so they could stay together.

“The main part of holding hands was the mental support, to keep us going,” LaFrance said.

The worst moments came when the sun finally went down and there was only darkness around them.

“When the sun goes down and you’re in a situation like that… it’s a crazy, crazy feeling. It’s not something I’d want anyone to experience,” LaFrance said.

“…The worst part was when there’d be thoughts of my kids. Those were the moments I was really close to coming out of control.”

Around 9 p.m., exhausted and battling delusions, the pair thought they heard the sound of an engine. Then they spotted the lights of a cargo vessel in the distance. LaFrance and his partner frantically began to make all the noise they could, yelling and blowing a whistle.

When the ship sailed right past them, LaFrance felt himself give up. But the other man continued calling out for help.

“He did the right thing: he kept yelling. I was just like, ‘we’re screwed,’ but he yelled and yelled and yelled.”

The ship began to slow and a spotlight went out over the water, searching.

“When that spotlight found us and stayed on us… We were like, ‘Holy sh--, they found us,’” LaFrance said. “I have never felt that level of adrenaline in my life.”

The ship’s crew hauled the pair onto the vessel and informed them they had drifted more than 24 kilometres over nine hours at sea.

After being brought back to Apo Island, the men were assessed by medical officials before finally reuniting with their families.

The operators of the dive boat are being questioned by local authorities, but LaFrance believes the crew really did all they could to try to find them.

“I know for sure they looked for us. I know for sure they contacted the coast guard,” he said, choking back tears. “These guys are my friends. They were devastated.”

LaFrance has no plans to get back in the water again anytime soon, saying he'll be sticking close to his family for now.

“I’ve been hugging my kids and my wife and my family,” he said. “I think they’re pretty tired of me hugging them so much.”

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Scott Lightfoot