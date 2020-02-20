TORONTO -- After two weeks under quarantine aboard a cruise ship docked in Japan, Canadians are now being screened for novel coronavirus and cleared to board a government-chartered flight home.

The flight is expected to depart Tokyo International Airport at 3 a.m. local time and land at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in eastern Ontario at 1:30 a.m. ET on Friday. From there, the passengers will be taken to a hotel and conference centre in Cornwall, Ont., located 275 kilometres east of the base, where they will spend another 14 days in isolation.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said there’s a possibility some evacuees will be able to leave the quarantine sooner than the designated two-week period if they continue to test negative for the virus and don’t have any symptoms, but that will be determined on a case by case basis.

Early Thursday morning, one of the passengers aboard the Princess Diamond cruise ship told CTV News’ Omar Sachedina he had disembarked from the vessel and he was sitting on one of the buses that would take him to the airport.

Lolita Wiesner, another Canadian passenger, said she and her husband Hans were checked out by a doctor and nurse in their cabin and cleared to travel. On Facebook, she posted a photo of them wearing masks, gloves, and protective suits.

“We're good to go and sometime in the next hours we should be heading for the plane at Haneda airport,” she wrote in the post on Thursday.

The Princess Diamond cruise ship has been under quarantine since Feb. 5, when it was discovered that someone on board had tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19. Since then, the ship has become the site of the largest outbreak of the virus outside of China with hundreds testing positive.

Of the 256 Canadians aboard the vessel, 47 have tested positive for the virus. Those Canadians will not be allowed to travel on the chartered flight and will be transported to local hospitals in Japan for treatment.

Rose and Greg Yerex are two such Canadians who found out on Wednesday that they had contracted COVID-19. They were taken off the ship and travelled by bus to a medical centre in Toyoake, Japan, located approximately 300 kilometres west of Tokyo.

In an interview from their room at the facility, Rose Yerex said they are in an isolated area with the other passengers from the ship who tested positive for the virus, but they don’t have any symptoms.

“It’s just us here so as long as we wear a mask, you can actually leave the room here,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “You can walk in and out, you can walk the hallways.”

Rose Yerex said Japanese healthcare workers are monitoring them closely for any symptoms they might develop. She said they’re trying to remain positive and she’s just happy they will be together during this experience.

“We can see each other through this experience so that’s kind of a silver lining in the dark cloud,” she said. “As long as I’m feeling good, then no I’m not scared. If I start feeling symptoms then I’ll be scared.”

When asked if she was angry that she and her husband had been kept on the cruise ship for two weeks, a decision by Japanese authorities that has received criticism, Rose Yerex would only say that it was upsetting.

“I have said it at other times, there’s no point in playing the blame game,” she said.