The family of a Canadian man who went missing on a mountain trek between Munich, Germany and Venice, Italy earlier this month is praying that other hikers will come forward with information that helps the search.

Jeffrey David Freiheit of Brandon, Man., posted a photo on Instagram from a mountain station on the 570-kilometre Der Traumpfad trek in Germany on Aug. 2.

That same night, the 32-year-old school teacher failed to check in to his pre-booked accommodation in Vorderriss.

He last spoke to his wife Selena Freiheit over FaceTime the day before.

Jeff’s sister, Amanda Devigne, tells CTVNews.ca that Freiheit may have been spotted at a shop in the town of Jachenau on Aug. 3, but rescuers completed a search of the area between the Jachenau and Vorderriss on Monday that turned up nothing. She said that articles of clothing found in the area turned out not to belong to him.

Devigne says her brother “knows what he’s doing” having hiked to Mount Everest’s base camp and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

“He’s out there alone and hurt and scared or he’s not alive,” she said through tears over the phone from Winnipeg. “Both options are terrifying.”

Devigne said she’s hoping other hikers will remember Jeff and contact his wife Selena Freiheit or call the police in Bad Tolz, Germany.

“Everybody loves Jeff,” she said. “We just need to find him, no matter what it takes. He needs to come home.”

Family friend Jennalee Burch told CTVNews.ca that she feels “sick and helpless.”

She said Jeff and Selena are “two of the most wonderful people, both teachers with Brandon School Division.”

“The two are so in love, which makes this whole situation that much more heartbreaking,” she added.

Selena has travelled with Jeff’s mother, Kathy Freiheit, to Bad Tolz, Germany to assist in the search.

Selena has been posting updates to her Facebook page. “Helicopters and police are continuing to search for him,” she wrote on Saturday.

Friends have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with travel expenses and the hiring of private search parties. It had raised nearly $20,000 by Monday afternoon.