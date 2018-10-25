'We got justice': Former soldier found guilty in Ottawa murder
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 8:52AM EDT
A former Canadian military soldier has been found guilty in the murder of a man he planned to meet for a drug deal.
Adam Picard has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 death Fouad Nayel following a jury decision on Wednesday. The conviction ends a long process that dragged through the Canadian justice system for years.
“It’s a good feeling,” Nicole Nayel, Fouad’s mother, told CTV Ottawa from outside the courthouse. “All we asked from day one was justice and finally we got justice.”
Nayel and Picard met for a drug deal in June 2012, where Nayel was shot twice with a shotgun and buried near Calabogie, Ont. His body was found a few months later.
A first-degree murder conviction comes with a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Picard’s lawyer said they intend to appeal the decision.
With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw
