'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada.
Best friends Viktoriia Tipukhoval, 17, and Artur Halanishyn, 18, from Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine, are the only members of their respective families who managed to start a life in Canada – and it’s largely because of one Ontario couple who volunteered to open their doors.
Phil Ritchie and Denise De Laat – who have three kids in their 20s but are currently empty nesters – welcomed the two Ukrainain teens to their home in Ottawa after connecting with an Ottawa real estate agent helping Ukrainian families find sponsors.
“For almost four months we communicated with Viktoriia and Artur through email,” De Laat told CTV News. “We had a WhatsApp group and Facetimed with them as well, and got to know them nicely before they arrived.”
De Laat, an occupational therapist, and her husband, a clinical psychologist, saw the importance of helping these two teens early on, understanding the emotional sensitivity of the circumstances.
“It’s very hard watching what’s happening in Ukraine and not being able to intervene,” she said. “For two kids I could make a difference. And I hope for their families [in] knowing that they’re safe and that we’re trying to give them as much opportunities as we can.”
She added that, “It’s not easy for a 17- and an 18-year-old to be in a strange city isolated from their family but also their friends. They’re starting all over again.”
When Halanishyn arrived in Ottawa in the fall, he was on the cusp of turning 18, which is the conscription age for the Ukrainian army. He didn’t want to abandon his dream of becoming a professional dancer.
His best friend, Tipukhoval, wanted to continue pursuing school and a career in the arts. After discussing her own arrangements to live with a family in Canada, Halanishyn asked if those arrangements could include him.
De Laat and her husband welcomed Halanishyn in September and then Tipukhoval in November. They've agreed to house the teens for at least a year.
“We feel safe with them,” Tipikhoval told CTV News. “They protect us. They don’t feel like strangers.”
Such security offers stark contrast to the dangers their families face in Ukraine.
“We can’t say that they’re safe,” Tipukhoval said. “No one is safe right now.”
Halanishyn is now enrolled in the Ottawa Dance School, pursuing his goal of becoming a professional dancer. Given the circumstances, the opportunity is bittersweet – because his loved ones are still so far away.
“It’s a new experience to be without family,” he said.
Da Laat said that she and her husband get “100 times back” what they put in.
“They’re really verbal kids and they make us laugh a lot,” she said.
“These are kids who are still trying to define who they are and who they want to be. The possibilities are much broader now.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Argentina group IDs 131st baby stolen during dictatorship
DNA tests have confirmed that a man was taken from his mother as a baby during Argentina's dictatorship, a human rights group said Thursday, increasing the number of this type of case to 131.
Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a US$250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto ahead of Christmas weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto saying that travelling will become "hazardous" on Friday and Saturday, impacting Christmas travel plans for many this weekend.
-
Shortage of antibiotics, children’s medications continue, Ontario pharmacists say
Ontario pharmacists say they are still experiencing a shortage of both over-the-counter cold medications as well as some oral antibiotics for children.
-
Here are the TTC bus stops being taken out of service due to the winter storm
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is taking 41 bus stops out of service due to a major winter storm that is expected to hit the region.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm bearing down on Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario ahead of a major winter storm expected to wallop the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
-
Ottawa-area schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for Christmas
While most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
Barrie
-
STORM WARNING
STORM WARNING | Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into southern Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Five-vehicle collision shuts down Hwy. 9 in Schomberg
Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Schomberg Thursday evening.
-
School boards announce closures ahead of major winter storm
Schools across Simcoe County and Muskoka are cancelled Friday in anticipation of a significant winter storm that is forecast to bring flash freezing, plunging temperatures and blizzard conditions.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
-
Accused in Kitchener homicide appears in court
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
London
-
Single vehicle crash leaves two people dead, two others in life-threatening condition
Two people have died, two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries and one person has non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
-
London schools to close, city initiates extreme temperature protocol ahead of storm
With a winter storm slated to batter the London, Ont. region on Friday and into the holiday weekend, local agencies are shedding light on how the storm will impact operations and are offering advice on how Londoners can stay safe.
-
Drugs and guns bust in London
Thousands of dollars in drugs as well as weapons have been seized by London police. Members of the Guns and Gangs Section and the Emergency Response Unit entered a home and a vehicle on Lemieux Walk.
Windsor
-
Nightmare continues for 1616 Ouellette resident
Brent Rivet has been living at the ICheck Inn Motel on Howard Avenue for the last couple of weeks. Displaced since 1616 Ouellette Avenue was evacuated in late November, Rivet tried moving back in on Monday, but noticed something was wrong when all of his possessions were missing.
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Windsor snow clearing crews ready to tackle winter storm
City of Windsor officials are reassuring residents a plan is in place to deal with the predicted winter snowstorm.
-
OPP seek public’s help identifying person of interest after teen girl approached by stranger
Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help after a teen girl was approached by a stranger while walking home earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to incoming winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
-
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH | Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.
-
Celebrating 'the Canadian way': Father fights in Ukraine as mother, daughter spend first Christmas in Montreal
A mother and her young daughter who are spending their first Christmas in Montreal after fleeing Ukraine are having to reinvent a holiday they celebrated so differently back home.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings blanket Maritimes as major winter storm approaches
Environment Canada issued weather warnings across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.
-
Increasing calls to cover costly meningitis B vaccine
The Department of Health and Wellness said it's following the lead of Ottawa’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which hasn’t recommended provinces cover the shot.
-
P.E.I. budget update: Government revenue up by $240 million, deficit up by $2 million
Prince Edward Island's government says its revenues will rise by $238.6 million this fiscal year partly because it is collecting more in taxes than originally estimated.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The province is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
-
'We need to fly home': Students stranded in Winnipeg airport amid flight cancellations
Flight complications sweeping across the country are making it difficult for people to come home for the holidays.
-
Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
School bus full of kids, car collide in southeast Calgary
A school bus full of kids and another vehicle collided Thursday afternoon in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel room
The Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
Edmonton
-
'Unlivable conditions': West Edmonton apartment residents without heat demand answers amid extreme weather
While it may be freezing outside, people living in a west Edmonton apartment say it's also unbearably cold in their building.
-
'Hoping to close the gap': Some clinical services offered at family-run pharmacy in Oliver
An independent Edmonton pharmacy has expanded the scope of services it provides to help increase access to primary healthcare.
-
'Pure shock': Thief swipes SUV, Santas Anonymous cash outside of Alberta arena
Christmas got a little gloomier for one Alberta family this week when their unlocked and idling SUV was stolen outside the arena in Evansburg, Alta.
Vancouver
-
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Freezing rain expected to cause widespread power outages in Metro Vancouver
Some areas of Metro Vancouver could see widespread power outages from freezing rain, according to BC Hydro.
-
'True Canadian police chase': Suspect arrested after getting U-Haul stuck in snow
A suspect's getaway attempt was thwarted this week by the snow blanketing B.C.'s Fraser Valley, according to police.
Politics
-
Trudeau signals shift away from humanitarian aid toward financing infrastructure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling a shift away from humanitarian aid toward funding infrastructure projects in developing countries.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
-
Back-to-office mandate has some public-service parents scrambling to find child care
Public servants who received a controversial back-to-the-office order last week are scrambling to find childcare before the transitional mid-January date when federal employees will be required to spend two or three days a week at the office.
Health
-
Group urges U.S. feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales
As the U.S. deals with its deadliest overdose crisis to date, a national crime-prevention group is calling on the Justice Department to clamp down on social media's role in the spread of fentanyl, the drug largely driving a troubling spike in overdose deaths among teenagers.
-
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
-
Researchers make important progress toward a possible universal flu vaccine
Influenza is continuing its early and severe rampage through the United States, but there's some hopeful news for flu seasons of the future.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronauts embark on spacewalk after space debris triggered one-day delay
The International Space Station is set to receive its second solar power boost in a month during a spacewalk on Thursday. The event comes after a piece of wayward space garbage interfered with plans to carry out the spacewalk Wednesday.
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space Station
Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
-
NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years
It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars.
Entertainment
-
Jurors deciding whether rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion
Jurors began deliberations Thursday at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
-
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative
Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast 'Serial,' has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
A 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says job vacancies down in October, lowest level since August 2021
Statistics Canada says the number job vacancies fell by 4.8 per cent in October to their lowest level since August 2021.
-
Twitter's top global policy official departs as layoffs continue
Twitter Inc's public policy chief has left the company amid additional layoffs to the unit on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as billionaire owner Elon Musk continues to slash costs.
-
Wall Street tumbles, Dow down 700 on worries about rates
Worries about higher interest rates are pummeling Wall Street Thursday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is tumbling more than 700 points, following some stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.
Lifestyle
-
How virtual clothes could help solve fashion's waste problem
Fashion's ephemeral nature might seem an odd bedfellow for the blockchain, an online ledger that's designed to be permanent. But the industry is finding ways to harness it and other digital tools to reduce waste and push fashion into the future.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for Christmas
While most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada releases list of invitees for upcoming world junior selection camp
Hockey Canada released the list of 29 camp invitees for the upcoming world junior championship, which starts Dec. 26 in Moncton and Halifax.
-
Pele's cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected
Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
-
Men can compete in artistic swimming at Paris Olympics
Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.