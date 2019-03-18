

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Jeff Keele





Winnipeg’s police union says an officer leaving work narrowly avoided being shot after a man pointed a gun and twice pulled its trigger.

Moe Sabourin of the Winnipeg Police Association says that tragedy was narrowly avoided “just based on the fact that the firearm misfired.”

The Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release that an officer was walking at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday when a male approached and struck up a conversation.

“After a brief exchange, the officer entered his personal vehicle,” police said. “As the officer began to drive away, he observed the male produce a gun and point it in his direction. No shots were fired and the officer immediately left the area and called 911.”

Police say an adult male matching the suspect's description was located the following day and taken into custody.

Sabourin says the incident is the latest reminder that officers working downtown need a safer place to park.

“When we have an individual such as this that has now targeted one of our members knowing that he was a police officer and pulling a firearm on him (it) gives us grave concerns,” said Sabourin.