SASKATOON -- A Colombian-born mother says she is overjoyed after a federal judge temporarily stayed her deportation from Canada, which could’ve meant separation from her daughter for two years.

“We are overjoyed. Words are not enough for me to express what this means to me,” Diana Parra Bedoya told CTVNews.ca over the phone on Thursday. “You can't imagine.”

Immigration lawyer Tyler Goettl explained that "the court recognized the importance of fully considering the psychological effect of separating a child from a parent.”

Last month, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) scheduled Bedoya’s deportation back to Colombia for this Friday, but the court ruling will allow more time for her legal team to make their case.

Now, they’ll get to appeal an earlier CBSA decision, which could potentially mean they’ll be able to stop the deportation order entirely.

In 2014, Bedoya and her then-husband fled their home country of Colombia, after she was threatened by members of the guerrilla group, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, according to her Basis of Claim for refugee protection in Canada.

Goettl previously told CTVNews.ca that another judge had found Bedoya’s fears about returning to Colombia to be credible.

In 2016, Bedoya gave birth to her daughter in Canada, fathered by her then-husband. The couple have since separated, with him being granted permanent residency status.

Since December 2019, Bedoya and her four-year-old daughter have been living in St. Catharines, Ont. with Bedoya’s longtime common-law Canadian partner, Diego Restrepo Jimenez. They had been fighting for years for her to stay and gain permanent residency status.

The temporary deportation order stay also allows Jimenez’s spousal sponsorship for Bedoya’s permanent residency application to move forward. The lawyer said they filed the application back in January, when Jimenez was initially eligible to do so.