'We are not strangers in the country:' Advocates question why Diwali isn't a public holiday in Canada
As millions of South Asians around the world celebrate Diwali this year, a festival symbolizing triumph over darkness and dating back 2,500 years, its strong foothold on regions far from the Indian subcontinent also comes to light.
A five-day celebration enjoyed by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, it is considered a national holiday in India, Fiji, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Nepal and most recently, a city in the United States.
Diwali will be a public school holiday in New York City starting in 2023 "to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers" who celebrate the festival, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in a press conference last week.
The recent move in NYC has raised questions as to why a similar move hasn't already been made in Canada, which is home to millions of South Asians. In 2011, about 2.4 million people, or 7.2 per cent of Canada’s population, reported affiliation with Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Muslim religions, according to Statistics Canada.
Data shows that one in five people coming to Canada in the last several years were born in India, making it the top country of birth for recent arrivals.
Immigrants also accounted for four out of five new workers in the labour force between 2016 and 2021
"We work hard to pay taxes .. and to bring more talent to this country," Siddhart Choudhary, director of the Vancouver-based non-profit Canadian Hindu Foundation, told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.
"But, at the same time, we want Canada to feel like our home. We are not strangers in the country."
Choudary argues that there is frequently little place for immigrants, newcomers, and Canadians from religious and cultural minorities to celebrate their festivals due to the limited national statutory calendar of Canada, which is predominantly centred on Christian holidays.
Current statutory holidays in Canada include New Year’s Day, Labour Day, Good Friday, Canada Day and Christmas Day. However, the number of stat holidays often vary according to province and whether an employee is federally regulated.
For many South Asians in Canada, Diwali celebrations have often required rearranging schedules figuring out how to maintain tradition in a western society.
But, this isn't always possible.
This year, the festival fell on municipal election day in Ontario, which raised concerns for the South Asian community as they tried to find time to vote on one of their most important cultural celebrations of the year.
The Indo-Caribbean Canadian Association sent a letter to Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs asking for alternative dates after the 2007 provincial election was moved for another religious observance but never heard back.
A petition to "declare Diwali as a public holiday in Canada" has garnered nearly 16,000 signatures on Change.org.
Organized by the Alberta-based non-profit International Hindu Foundation (IHF), its senior leadership says that more people in Canada needed Diwali this year than ever before.
"Diwali is a time for family reunions and during COVID-19, people were not able to come together or go back home to other countries from where they came from … and that feeling of loneliness was really shocking," Sonia Joshi, president of IHF, told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.
"This is a festival of togetherness, everyone coming together and celebrating the values and traditions and what our background is, and I should be able to spend that day without worrying about my salary or vacation… we just needed one day to celebrate and teach our children what community support and a celebration of our culture really mean."
But can it be done?
Introducing new statutory holidays in Canada isn't unprecedented. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, was introduced as a new federal statutory holiday on Sept. 30 in 2021.
It was created to honour children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived and their families and communities still suffering from the trauma.
According to the Designation of National Days and Obervances in Canada, a federal document outlining how holidays are classified and how they can become recognized dates, "any senator or member of the House of Commons may introduce a bill proclaiming a national day."
If the bill passes all stages of the legislative processes, it can be enacted as its own policy.
A national day or observance can also be established by the government rather than Parliament through various processes, the document noted.
An example of this is National Indigenous people Day, which is celebrated on June 21. While not a national holiday, it does apply to federally regulated workplaces as a day off.
Religious accommodation can be requested under the Canadian Human Rights Act through provincial codes, such as the Ontario Human Rights Code.
The person making the request for a religious accommodation should be able to explain how it relates to their religion, according to the Ontario Human Rights Commission’s website. Additionally, they must be able to describe how the accommodation will impact their ability to perform their job.
According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, "Canada was the first country in the world to adopt multiculturalism as an official policy."
The Canadian Multiculturalism Act was passed as law in Canada in 1988 to "remove any barriers preventing full participation in society" and was designed to target and eliminate discrimination.
While the act doesn't mention religious or cultural festivals, it aims to "promote the reflection and the evolving expressions of those cultures."
According to Joshi, the existence of the act should be enough for any politician to introduce a motion to instate Diwali as a public holiday in Canada.
"This step was taken 50 years ago and we are still looking for an opportunity to celebrate one of our main festivals as we should. Our children should be able to see that, right?" Joshi said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
'We are not strangers in the country:' Advocates question why Diwali isn't a public holiday in Canada
The recent move to make Diwali a public holiday in NYC has raised questions as to why a similar move hasn't already been made in Canada, which is home to millions of South Asians.
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Hard drive on '80s computer used by Steve Jobs shows missed meeting with now-King Charles III: auction company
A Macintosh computer used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs went up for auction this week, with sellers estimating its worth at up to US$300,000.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
Many Canadians support organ donation after death, but fewer willing to donate: poll
A new poll shows that 84 per cent of Canadians support the donation of human organs and tissue after death, but fewer appear willing to be donors themselves.
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Toronto
-
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
-
Nurses leaving Canada doubled in the last five years amid health-care crisis
The number of Canadian nurses getting the paperwork required to work in the United States has more than doubled to almost 1,700 in the last five years, contributing to a staffing shortage that is a major factor behind closed emergency rooms and hospital wards, according to numbers obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in 'complete disbelief' and now has plans to purchase a house.
Ottawa
-
Chick-fil-A plans to open Ottawa restaurant as part of Canadian expansion
U.S.-based fast food chain Chick-fil-A plans to come to Canada's capital in the coming years.
-
Ford gov't targets housing crisis, but suburban residents concerned about intensification
The goal is to build 1.5 million homes in Ontario in ten years, with Ottawa expected to build 161,000 new houses by 2031. That means building up density near transit stations, and waiving or cutting some fees developers pay.
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
Barrie
-
Ont. family struggles with insurance after hurricane destroyed home
Hurricane Fiona is one of the most catastrophic events to hit Atlantic Canada; weeks later, many have found their insurance won't cover the damage.
-
Simcoe County woman testifies at son's trial about his father's death
The mother of a man accused of violently killing his father in Penetanguishene in 2019 took the witness stand Wednesday to testify about what happened the night her husband of 33 years died.
-
Charges laid in weapons call incident in Orillia
One person has been charged following a weapons investigation in Orillia involving a barricaded man with a firearm on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Richard Gere spotted filming new movie in Cambridge, Ont.
A feature film starring Richard Gere took over part of Cambridge on Wednesday.
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
Proposed provincial housing rules welcomed by some in Waterloo region
The provincial government laid out a proposal Tuesday aimed at getting more homes built around Ontario and some people in Waterloo region are welcoming the potential change.
London
-
Mayoral chain of office stolen, London police investigating
Police have launched an official investigation after London, Ont.’s mayoral chain of office was stolen, city officials confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
-
OPP issue warning after multiple car crashes with deer
Middlesex OPP are warning drivers to be extra cautious following eight reports of collisions involving deer throughout the county since Monday.
Windsor
-
More than 400 participants experience latest developments in automation at conference
Windsor-Essex’s largest automation conference attracted over 400 attendees and exhibitors this week to experience the latest developments in Industry 4.0.
-
$45,000 in cash seized after Caesars Windsor investigation
A Windsor resident is facing charges after a lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences occurring within Caesars Windsor.
-
Immigration driving population growth in southwestern Ontario: Census
Immigration is driving southwestern Ontario’s population growth, making up an increasing proportion, according to census data from Statistics Canada. Since the last census in 2016, Canada’s immigrant population grew from 22 per cent, to 23 per cent — and both London and Windsor, Ont. are above that threshold, and growing faster.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Roxboro legion gutted by fire, destroying prized antiques and cache of fundraising poppies
Members of the Royal Canadian Legion in Roxboro are doing what they can to rebuild after a fire tore through the building earlier this week. The legion post has been a Roxboro fixture since 1957. Now the branch is trying to determine what to do next.
-
Proportion of French-speaking immigrants down in Quebec, census data shows
The proportion of immigrants who arrived in Quebec in recent years and have sufficient knowledge of French to conduct a conversation has been declining slightly for several years, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.
Atlantic
-
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
'This is very uncommon': Dead great white shark discovered washed up along North Sydney's shoreline
For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark was discovered washed up along the Maritimes' shorelines.
-
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Scott Gillingham elected as Winnipeg's next mayor
Scott Gillingham is upgrading his seat at City Hall. He has been elected as the next mayor of Winnipeg.
-
LIVE: Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
-
Election results from Winnipeg and Brandon
Who will take the top jobs in Winnipeg and Brandon? CTV News will update the list of mayoral and councillor candidates as results roll in throughout election night.
Calgary
-
Alberta surpasses 5K COVID deaths, impacted family, experts call for continued vigilance
Alberta has now tipped over the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths, hitting close to home for a Calgary family grieving a loved one who died after contracting the infection earlier this year.
-
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
-
Bear sightings continue in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park
Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced more bear sightings in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park Wednesday. They said numerous black bears been sighted in the area, getting into unsecured compost and garbage bins.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old Edmonton girl ordered to unlock his phone
Noah Madrano has agreed to unlock his phone for investigators but only after a court threatened him with a contempt charge, according to prosecutors in Oregon.
-
New QEII casino south of Edmonton will promote 'living together in harmony,' Chief says
If the Chief has his way, there will be more than just gas, good food and gaming going on at a new First Nations-owned casino complex south of Edmonton.
-
Murder suspect found in Millet: RMCP
An Alberta man wanted for murder has been found and arrested.
Vancouver
-
B.C. monitoring a handful of 'Scrabble variants' of COVID-19 found in province
They’re nicknamed “Scrabble variants” for the collection of letters identifying them, but there’s nothing fun about the new strains of the Omicron variant spreading around the world and detected in British Columbia labs.
-
Caught on camera: Luxury SUV slams into woodworking shop in B.C. community
A wild crash that was recently caught on camera in Fort Langley, B.C., has reignited calls for new measures to stop speeders and reckless drivers in the area.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Politics
-
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
-
'Siege mentality': OPP warned 'Freedom Convoy' protesters weren't leaving Ottawa
The Feb. 14 report, released through the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, showed the provincial police based their assessment on how long the blockades around Parliament Hill had dragged on, as well as the scope of the protest and 'nature of the conflict.'
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Health
-
SickKids seeing spike in ER patient volumes, with some waiting up to 12 hours
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children is urging families to consider other options before coming in to the emergency department after more than 300 patients showed up over a 24-hour period in recent days.
-
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
-
Many Canadians support organ donation after death, but fewer willing to donate: poll
A new poll shows that 84 per cent of Canadians support the donation of human organs and tissue after death, but fewer appear willing to be donors themselves.
Sci-Tech
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
-
Hard drive on '80s computer used by Steve Jobs shows missed meeting with now-King Charles III: auction company
A Macintosh computer used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs went up for auction this week, with sellers estimating its worth at up to US$300,000.
Entertainment
-
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer presses woman over absence of rape evidence
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein peppered a woman with questions Wednesday on the lack of forensic evidence that the movie magnate raped her in 2013, or that he was even at the hotel where she says the assault occurred.
-
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
-
Video game studio helps Nova Scotia's Lunenburg make its mark in the world of golf
From Moe Norman to Mike Weir and Sandra Post to Brooke Henderson, Canada has a rich golf history. But there's also a little-known golf hotbed in Lunenburg, N.S.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite up almost 200 points, U.S. markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was up almost 200 points on Wednesday, buoyed by strength across all sectors on news of a half-percentage point interest rate hike, while U.S. markets were mixed, weighed down by tech stocks.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
Hard drive on '80s computer used by Steve Jobs shows missed meeting with now-King Charles III: auction company
A Macintosh computer used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs went up for auction this week, with sellers estimating its worth at up to US$300,000.
Lifestyle
-
'My needs matter': Tips for setting boundaries and saying 'no'
In her new book, 'The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free,' Melissa Urban provides tips on setting boundaries, communicating them to others, and why it's the right thing to do.
-
Powerball jackpot rises to US$700M, 8th largest lottery prize
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated US$700 million Powerball grand prize.
-
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
Sports
-
Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West's Donda Sports agency
Two high profile athletes are leaving Kanye West's sports agency, Donda Sports, in the wake of the artist and businessman's repeated antisemitic statements.
-
British minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism Wednesday after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some 'compromise' and be 'respectful of the host nation.'
-
Klay Thompson ejected for first time in NBA career
The technical fouls were piling high in the third quarter. So was Devin Booker's point total and the Phoenix Suns' lead. By the time the whistles finally stopped, the Suns were well on their way to 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson's first career ejection and seven technical fouls.
Autos
-
Tesla faces U.S. criminal probe over self-driving claims: sources told Reuters
Tesla is under criminal investigation in the United States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
-
Audi to team up with Sauber for Formula One entry in 2026
German manufacturer Audi has chosen Formula One team Sauber as its factory works team when it enters the racing series in 2026.
-
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.