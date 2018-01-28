

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





A 23-year-old nightclub promoter in Vancouver died after being stabbed while trying to stop a fight outside the club where he worked.

Police say the fight started inside a club on Granville Street and then spilled out onto the street at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say Kalwinder Thind was stabbed during the altercation and later died in hospital.

“He was doing exactly what was expected of him to do,” Curtis Robinson, co-chair of BarWatch Vancouver, a bar safety organization, told CTV Vancouver.

“We are horrified, we are angry and we have a question: why would you bring a knife to Granville Street?”

Thind had just started working at the club after leaving his job as a car salesman. Thind’s former co-workers at the car dealership describe him as “full of life.”

“He was one of those guys who came to work with a big smile on his face, made everybody comfortable, making jokes and having fun,” said Danny Mouro, a sales manager at the dealership.

“He will be greatly missed by a lot of people,”

Police have several suspects in custody, but have yet to lay any charges in the incident. Officers don’t believe the fight was a result of gang activity.

“Anytime someone tries to break up a fight and is murdered like this, we definitely have all hands on deck,” said Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Granville Street has seen several violent episodes in the past, but police say the area is improving.

“We’ve come into quite a stride in terms of how we handle the entertainment district from a policing perspective,” said Robillard.

BarWatch Vancouver is pushing for more transportation options to and from the bars, including legalizing ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

“If you look at the problem situations, they occur on the street when you have large crowds of people that have literally no transportation options,” said Robinson.

This is Vancouver’s fourth homicide of 2018. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith and with files from The Canadian Press