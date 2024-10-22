'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout

Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time in Cuba – soaking in the sun at the beach with warm, clear waters and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero.
The Canadian woman, 37, from Newmarket, Ont., arrived at a resort in Varadero, Cuba, on Oct. 12 with her husband and two children, aged 10 and six.
But starting last Friday, she said their vacation became like a scary movie. It got rainy with heavy winds, and the internet went out early that morning.
While the hotel used its generator so staff could prepare meals, the place suddenly lost power during dinner Friday.
"It was pitch black," Francis said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Tuesday. "The kids were a little bit worried ... about what was happening. But it was fine – we all got through it."
Since there was no internet during their last few days at the resort, Francis and her family didn't learn there was a major blackout in Cuba until they returned to Canada on Saturday night. The blackout stoked small protests as Tropical Storm Oscar hit the island, The Associated Press reported.
As Cuba grappled with the power problem, Francis said the resort staff were still pleasant and tried to make guests as comfortable as possible. Her family, including her children, also stayed positive, she said.
There was no longer any water for their last few days there, so they had to get creative. "A lot of the guests at the hotel were walking around with garbage bins full of water to take up to the room to flush the toilet."
Francis and her family were among the fortunate ones as they were able to fly out of Cuba on Saturday night as planned. Meanwhile, she saw new guests arriving in Cuba who had no idea about the blackout.
"So luckily the airport was still up and running, there were no delays with the flight," she said.
Like Francis, Helen Pike said she was among the lucky ones whose resort had a generator. The 61-year-old retiree from St. John's, N.L., said guests from other resorts were transferred to her resort in Varadero on Monday because of the blackout.
For the most part, she said she and tourists at her resort were unaffected until Sunday, but the impact was not as serious. She said the internet was not working at times, while the air conditioning, debit and credit card machines stopped working at the resort.
"As far as we're concerned, we don't have it as bad," Pike said in a phone interview from Varadero. "When I think of what locals are going through, it's hard to get down."
She said Cuban resort staff have been telling her how they've had no power and no water since Friday. "A lot of them had food spoiled so they cooked a lot of food and were eating it cold so it wouldn't go bad. A lot are sleeping outside at night because it's cooler."
She said she's nervous about what's going to happen if the power isn't restored. She's scheduled to fly out of Cuba on Oct. 28 and hasn't heard of any changes to the flight. While she hasn't reached out to the Canadian government to find out what's going on, she said, she hasn't heard anything from Canadian officials either about the crisis.
"I feel fairly secure right now," Pike said. "I'm just worried if this goes on, how safe are we going to be?"
CTVNews.ca reached out to Global Affairs Canada about whether it is communicating with Canadians stuck in Cuba. Global Affairs has not provided a response.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
Consumers in Canada are being told to check their freezers after hundreds of frozen waffle products were recalled for fears of a possible Listeria contamination. The voluntary recall was just the latest in a string of listeria-related recalls in North America.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
Adam Staples knew he'd found something when his metal detector let out a beep. And then another. And another.
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
The B.C. Greens say Sonia Furstenau will be staying on as party leader, despite losing her seat in the legislature in Saturday's provincial election.
Police say a youth has been arrested after a report of online threats against a school in the Metro Vancouver community of Richmond, B.C.
Police have released video footage of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects who they say may have returned to the residence the following day to take another vehicle.
A Superior Court justice in Milton has been ordered to participate in coaching from a more senior judge after the Canadian Judicial Council found that his tone was 'abusive and intimidating' during a family court hearing last September.
A group of professional engineers plan to soon withdraw services from key Ontario infrastructure projects Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass as part of a bargaining dispute with the province.
A new study suggests the Government of Alberta purposely pushed false narratives around public safety to scale down safe supply in the province.
An electrical grid alert was issued throughout Alberta on Tuesday morning as temperatures cooled.
Calgary police are investigating a Monday crash that sent a man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Memorials and tributes are taking place across Ottawa on Tuesday to remember Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial, killed 10 years ago today.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Ottawa councillor Jeff Leiper has not shied away from calling out the province for what he thinks is an ill-advised piece of legislation that would restrict where municipalities in Ontario can build bike lanes.
The Quebec government says it wants to hear from Quebecers about the possibility of scrapping the twice-yearly time change.
A Montreal suburb has started an operation to kill white-tailed deer in one of its local parks, after years of legal battles with activists seeking to save the animals.
Edmonton police are looking for information on a man they say is connected to a July house fire in the Fraser neighbourhood.
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
Alberta photographers Holly Austin and Ginette Linares don't want women to be scaredy cats when it comes to stripping down.
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
Communities east of Alberta set record high temperatures for an Oct. 21 while Alberta itself contended with the first snowfall of the season in some areas.
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
Brandon police are looking to find the owners of a small litter of puppies found abandoned in the city on Tuesday.
Two holes found in the window of a Saskatchewan Party campaign office were not caused by a gun, Regina police have reported.
No one was hurt after playground equipment went up in flames at a Kitchener, Ont. park.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
People living in Doon South say they’ve seen a group of teens running around and knocking down Halloween displays.
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
Now that the jury has begun deliberating in the Sudbury murder trial of Felicity Altiman, here are some of the interesting courtroom moments they didn't get to hear.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
The head of the union representing thousands of teachers believes the embattled Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is “moving in the right direction.”
“When Stoney Creek was built 15 years ago the development hadn’t expanded out this far, but now development has reached us, and surpassed us, and therefore demand is there to increase what space we have,” Galloway explained.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious collision in Barrie’s south end involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
Police laid two dozen charges in connection with a month-long investigation into a criminal auto theft enterprise.
Police have arrested one person after an alleged bank robbery in Orillia.
‘Vampire Zombies…from Space!’ and ‘Thundersnake’, two films that are showing at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF), were both shot across the city and in the County of Essex.
NextStar Energy is celebrating the official start of battery module production.
Researchers at the University of Windsor have been given $2.5 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada to advance a sexual violence prevention program.
Mounties are investigation after a 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash on Vancouver Island on Monday night.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Lethbridge police are advising the public of officer training on Tuesday that will happen in two different venues throughout the day.
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
Rallies by a group called Voices Against Violence took place across the country on Monday, including Sault Ste. Marie.
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
The owners of 73 vacant properties in the Sault have been fined for violations of the city's vacant properties bylaw, including 33 owned by a firm going through a high-profile insolvency process.
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
A partial autopsy has revealed that former One Direction singer Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
The University Health Network is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
A massive space rock, estimated to be the size of four Mount Everests, slammed into Earth more than 3 billion years ago — and the impact could have been unexpectedly beneficial for the earliest forms of life on our planet, according to new research.
The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.
In the fight against cyber attackers, they reason AI can help just as much as it harms.
An initial toxicology report for ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died last week after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, showed that he had cocaine in his system after his death, an Argentine official said.
It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia, NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Canada's labour tribunal says the federal government's directive to end the countrywide rail shutdown in August marked an 'unprecedented' move.
Some businesses paid a ransom of more than $500,000 after a cyberattack last year, new Statistics Canada data revealed.
Small businesses on Prince Edward Island are calling for the removal of the $50.25 Confederation Bridge toll.
A manufacturer in Saskatchewan is looking to set a new record by building the world's longest trampoline.
Summer might be the most popular season for tourism to Europe, but it hardly promises a calm, cool and collected experience.
A Saskatoon man is taking his love of card games to new depths — six feet under, to be exact.
Former Manchester United and Atlético Madrid striker Diego Forlán is set to make his professional tennis debut in November, when he will compete in an ATP doubles event in his native Uruguay.
Tua Tagovailoa does not want to be the face of traumatic brain injuries in the NFL, but he knows that's the reality confronting him after his latest concussion.
A parliamentary committee will not question the coaches of the national women's soccer team about the Paris Olympics cheating scandal, after Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs voted against launching a study today.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
