Water main break in downtown Halifax has bar-hoppers swimming in laughs
A water main broke at a popular destination for late-night food in Halifax known as "Pizza Corner." (Olivia Blackmore/Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 12:58PM EDT
Halifax bar-hoppers got a soaking, slippery surprise when they went for some late-night food as a torrent of water poured down from a hill known as a destination for afterhours grub.
A water main burst on the corner of Grafton and Blowers streets in the city’s downtown, a popular late-night food spot known as “Pizza Corner,” in the early hours of Saturday morning. The leak gave local bar patrons a chance to revel in the water as it flowed down the steep hill.
Social media video from Saturday morning shows people skateboarding and doing push-ups as water rushes around them.
Halifax Water said the water main burst around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. Crews had the situation resolved by Sunday morning.
Except for the part where there’s obvs something very wrong w/ the actual street, pizza corner looks pretty fun tonight.— halifaxnoise (@halifaxnoise) July 7, 2018
Good news:@willysfreshcut is still pumping out fries
Videos from @lynnmorrisonn & @willysfreshcut at PIZZZZACORNER ������♂️❤️��#chasingwaterfalls pic.twitter.com/HoB7mwzbEy
Water main break at Pizza Corner last night? Needs some music. Original video from @lynnmorrisonn (saw it via @halifaxnoise) pic.twitter.com/SVnDt36RPk— James Faulkner (@TallApproved) July 7, 2018
So this happened downtown Halifax tonight LUL #sinkhole pic.twitter.com/yrgkKzdX3D— Jimmy Martin (@JimsMartins) July 7, 2018
Is it too late to claim this as Spectacle River?#PunIntended pic.twitter.com/KoRmWoAki9— Ocean Optometry (@OceanOptometry) July 7, 2018
Water service has been restored on Grafton and Blowers Streets and the streets reopened.— Halifax Water (@HalifaxWater) July 8, 2018
Thanks for the patience of affected customers.
July 7, 2018
Pizza corner is flooding. The water is rising pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/NsB3S8zQm4— Olivia Blackmore (@Olivia_blckmr) July 7, 2018
What is happening #halifax pic.twitter.com/M7VMZiK1bn— Olivia Blackmore (@Olivia_blckmr) July 7, 2018
