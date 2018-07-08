Halifax bar-hoppers got a soaking, slippery surprise when they went for some late-night food as a torrent of water poured down from a hill known as a destination for afterhours grub.

A water main burst on the corner of Grafton and Blowers streets in the city’s downtown, a popular late-night food spot known as “Pizza Corner,” in the early hours of Saturday morning. The leak gave local bar patrons a chance to revel in the water as it flowed down the steep hill.

Social media video from Saturday morning shows people skateboarding and doing push-ups as water rushes around them.

Halifax Water said the water main burst around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. Crews had the situation resolved by Sunday morning.