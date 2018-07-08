

CTVNews.ca Staff





Halifax bar-hoppers got a soaking, slippery surprise when they went for some late-night food as a torrent of water poured down from a hill known as a destination for afterhours grub.

A water main burst on the corner of Grafton and Blowers streets in the city’s downtown, a popular late-night food spot known as “Pizza Corner,” in the early hours of Saturday morning. The leak gave local bar patrons a chance to revel in the water as it flowed down the steep hill.

Social media video from Saturday morning shows people skateboarding and doing push-ups as water rushes around them.

Halifax Water said the water main burst around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. Crews had the situation resolved by Sunday morning.

Except for the part where there’s obvs something very wrong w/ the actual street, pizza corner looks pretty fun tonight.



Good news:@willysfreshcut is still pumping out fries



Videos from @lynnmorrisonn & @willysfreshcut at PIZZZZACORNER ������‍♂️❤️��#chasingwaterfalls pic.twitter.com/HoB7mwzbEy — halifaxnoise (@halifaxnoise) July 7, 2018

Water main break at Pizza Corner last night? Needs some music. Original video from @lynnmorrisonn (saw it via @halifaxnoise) pic.twitter.com/SVnDt36RPk — James Faulkner (@TallApproved) July 7, 2018

So this happened downtown Halifax tonight LUL #sinkhole pic.twitter.com/yrgkKzdX3D — Jimmy Martin (@JimsMartins) July 7, 2018

Is it too late to claim this as Spectacle River?#PunIntended pic.twitter.com/KoRmWoAki9 — Ocean Optometry (@OceanOptometry) July 7, 2018

Water service has been restored on Grafton and Blowers Streets and the streets reopened.

Thanks for the patience of affected customers. — Halifax Water (@HalifaxWater) July 8, 2018