

CTVNews.ca Staff





A large spout of water soared high into the air flinging rocks and other debris onto nearby vehicles and buildings in a southern Ontario city.

The spurt of water, estimated to reach as high as 25 metres, was caused by a water main break on Grand Avenue in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon. A construction crew had been working in the area when the water main broke.

Multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged from falling debris and a nearby dentist’s office had to be evacuated.

“Rocks were falling on the roof, on the cars, water flying everywhere,” patient Eleonora Crecsil told CTV Kitchener.

The fountain of water continued for more than an hour before the water was finally shut off.

With files from CTV Kitchener