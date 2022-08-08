Wildfires rip through Canada’s east and west coasts

Wildfires spreading on Canada's east and west coasts have forced hundreds from their homes, and have others wondering when it'll be their time to evacuate their homes.

A forest fire that has been burning for close to two weeks has triggered a state of emergency and an outdoor fire ban in central Newfoundland.

N.L. Premier Andrew Furey says the flames aren't currently expected to directly impact any communities, but wind changes are raising air quality concerns.

