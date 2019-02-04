

CTVNews.ca Staff





A “significant” rock slide dumped huge boulders onto a major highway in British Columbia’s southern interior, closing the road in both directions.

Part of a mountainside came crashing down Saturday morning shedding stones, some larger than vehicles, on Highway 97 north of Summerland.

No one was hurt in the incident and crews spent most of the weekend trying to clear the road.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 97 north of Summerland will be closed for an extended period due to continued instability at the site.

Detours are in place and the ministry said staff are working to have Highway 97 reopened to traffic as soon as it's safe.