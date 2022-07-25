Watch the powerful moment as woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology

An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.

The emotional moment happened after the Pope was gifted a traditional headdress and wore it on stage as the crowd erupted into cheers.

The former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta. was the first stop in the Pope's six-day pilgrimage across Canada.

In the video above, you can watch the woman stand among the crowd as she sings 'O Canada' in Cree.

-----

If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419. Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.