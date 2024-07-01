WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional internment of Unknown Soldier

ST. JOHN'S -

Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier was buried Monday at the National War Memorial in downtown St. John's, marking the completion of a project more than a century in the making.

The soldier had been repatriated from a First World War battlefield in northeastern France, and was buried in St. John's on Monday — more than a hundred years since he left his home to fight overseas.

As part of the emotional ceremony, Newfoundland and Labrador's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.

