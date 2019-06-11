

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary woman earned herself front row seats to an animal kingdom-style parenting lesson earlier this week.

Brenda Anderson told CTV News Calgary that she spotted a mother bobcat carrying kittens in her neighbourhood, moving them from one neighbour’s yard to another.

In the video, the bobcat can be seen carrying a kitten from a backyard garden, down a flight of stairs and across the street.

Anderson said the area is close to Nose Hill Park, a large natural environment park where the animals may be headed next.