Watch: 'Moving' video of Bobcat carrying kittens in Calgary
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 9:01AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2019 9:02AM EDT
A Calgary woman earned herself front row seats to an animal kingdom-style parenting lesson earlier this week.
Brenda Anderson told CTV News Calgary that she spotted a mother bobcat carrying kittens in her neighbourhood, moving them from one neighbour’s yard to another.
In the video, the bobcat can be seen carrying a kitten from a backyard garden, down a flight of stairs and across the street.
Anderson said the area is close to Nose Hill Park, a large natural environment park where the animals may be headed next.
