

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Toronto





Police were called to a restaurant in Aurora, Ont. Sunday evening after a driver passed out in his vehicle at a drive-thru window.

“The person had placed an order for food, advanced up and basically was just asleep,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told CTV Toronto.

York Regional Police have posted dashcam footage of the Feb. 3 incident.

“After knocking repeatedly on the window to awake the driver, officers smashed the passenger window to gain access to the car,” police said in a press release. “Officers woke the driver, who smelled of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to #1 District for a breath test, where he blew more than four times the legal limit.”

According to police, the driver faces criminal charges of impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration of over 80mg per 100ml of blood. The driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for seven.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

For more, visit CTV Toronto.