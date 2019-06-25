'Wasn't on the radar:' Parents accused in son's death unaware he had meningitis
David Stephan, leaves the courts centre in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 2:40PM EDT
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The father of a toddler who died of bacterial meningitis says he and his wife didn't realize their son had contracted the potentially deadly disease.
David Stephan told a court in Lethbridge, Alta., today that the couple did not think Ezekiel had the more serious form of the inflammatory brain condition.
The Stephans are accused of failing to provide the necessaries of life to the 19-month-old, who died in March 2012.
They treated the boy with natural remedies instead of taking him to a doctor.
Stephan testified he and his wife, Collet, thought it was possible Ezekiel had contacted viral meningitis.
Viral meningitis is less serious and usually clears up on its own, but the bacterial form can be fatal if not treated quickly with antibiotics.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Wasn't on the radar:' Parents accused in son's death unaware he had meningitis
- RCMP hunting black bear that swatted at B.C. picnickers
- Four-year-old Ontario boy killed in farming accident: police
- Man who attacked military personnel should be deemed terrorist: Crown
- 'Pile of hypocrisy': Trudeau called out for single-use plastic forks in photo