

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The father of a toddler who died of bacterial meningitis says he and his wife didn't realize their son had contracted the potentially deadly disease.

David Stephan told a court in Lethbridge, Alta., today that the couple did not think Ezekiel had the more serious form of the inflammatory brain condition.

The Stephans are accused of failing to provide the necessaries of life to the 19-month-old, who died in March 2012.

They treated the boy with natural remedies instead of taking him to a doctor.

Stephan testified he and his wife, Collet, thought it was possible Ezekiel had contacted viral meningitis.

Viral meningitis is less serious and usually clears up on its own, but the bacterial form can be fatal if not treated quickly with antibiotics.