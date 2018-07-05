Washout derails Via Rail train in east-central Saskatchewan
A Via train in motion in Hamilton, Ont., May 3, 2015. (Stephen C. Host/THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 5, 2018 8:17AM EDT
HUDSON BAY, Sask. - Two crew members were injured when a Via Rail train derailed overnight in Saskatchewan.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says two locomotives and a baggage car left the tracks near the community of Hudson Bay, about 325 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
TSB spokesman Alexandre Fournier says the train was going about 50 kilometres an hour when it reached an area of track that had washed out.
Fournier says the crew members' injuries were minor in nature.
The train was carrying 18 passengers but there was no immediate word on whether any of them were hurt or where the train was headed.
Fournier says the accident happened in a remote area with no access road.
JUST IN: A Via passenger train derails between The Pas and Winnipeg. Two crew and one passenger have minor injuries, according to Via. Via says 16 passengers and 5 crew were on board. Service in the area has been suspended.— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) July 5, 2018
Latest on Via Rail derailment: Transportation Safety Board says the train was travelling approx. 50 km/h when train reach an area of track that had washed out. The accident happened in a remote area with no access by road.— Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) July 5, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Potential evidence found near property linked to Bruce McArthur investigation
- Washout derails Via Rail train in east-central Saskatchewan
- SPCA says more than 70 animals perished in shelter fire on July 2
- Ex-Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso to be sentenced in corruption case
- Father and daughter rescued from side of treacherous B.C. mountain