

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police say a German choir director is wanted on charges of sexual assault.

Investigators say they began their probe in early 2018.

They say the charges stem from several alleged incidents dating back to 2016 and 2017, when the accused was working as a choir director and music instructor in Ottawa.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for the 55-year-old accused.

They say Uwe Frank Lieflander will be charged with sexual assault upon his return to Canada.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the alleged incidents to call police.