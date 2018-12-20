Warnings issued as powerful storm batters parts of southern, northeast B.C.
A pedestrian walks along a sidewalk as windblown waves crash at high tide Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 10:53AM EST
VANCOUVER -- Most of southern British Columbia and part of the northeastern corner of the province are covered by weather warnings or special weather statements as the latest storm sweeps through.
Rainfall warnings are posted for Howe Sound, the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon, with Environment Canada saying 50 millimetres could drench those regions by Friday, while wind warnings cover the entire south coast.
Gusts of 90 kilometres to 100 kilometres per hour are forecast and powerful winds have already prompted BC Ferries to cancel numerous sailings to and from Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay, Powell River and the Gulf Islands.
The weather office says the wind storm will be significant and will likely cause widespread damage before easing by evening.
Snowfall or winter storm warnings are also up for mountain passes to and from the Interior with Environment Canada advising of rapidly accumulating snow on sections of the Sea-to-Sky, Coquihalla, Highway 3 and Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.
As much as 15 centimetres of snow is forecast for the Peace River and surrounding areas of northeast B.C., while special weather statements for the Cariboo, 100 Mile, Thompson and Okanagan warn those regions should see potentially damaging winds later in the day.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Much of Atlantic Canada to get a pre-Christmas heat wave, along with rain
- Canadian gets 40-year sentence for NYC terror plot
- Allowing municipalities to opt out of pot shops helps black market: experts
- Warnings issued as powerful storm batters parts of southern, northeast B.C.
- Man found dead days after leaving on northern Alberta snowmobiling trip