Wannabe rabbit and cat cuddlers inundate City of Toronto with applications
In this June 21, 2016 photo, a New England cottontail rabbit sits in a cage in Providence, R.I. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 8:46AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 8:47AM EST
Toronto Animal Services says it has been overwhelmed by responses to its call for rabbit and cat cuddlers and is no longer looking for volunteers -- fur now.
The city has ongoing volunteer opportunities for cat and rabbit cuddlers at three of its shelters.
In a Tweet earlier this week, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city recently received more than 900 requests from residents wanting to volunteer.
He said the rabbit and cat socialization program is full and is no longer accepting applications.
Happy to inform you that Toronto Animal Services has received more than 900 responses to their request for volunteers to help cuddle cats and rabbits. They now have enough volunteers for the rabbit/cat socialization program. Thanks to Toronto residents who stepped up to help. pic.twitter.com/xadV9a9uZK— John Tory (@JohnTory) January 9, 2018
