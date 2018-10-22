

Peter Rakobowchuk, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A waitress who was harassed after refusing sexual advances from the owner of a Montreal restaurant has been awarded $52,000 by a Quebec labour relations tribunal.

In a decision this month, the tribunal found Anissa Berrad had been humiliated and suffered psychological harassment in her workplace.

Soon after she was hired at Montreal's Blanche Neige (Snow White) restaurant in January 2013, Berrad noticed that the owner, Nick Triandos, kissed his waitresses on the cheeks and neck and groped them.

She testified that he did the same to her, and when she confronted him about his behaviour, he told her it was normal.

When she asked what would happen to a waitress who rejected his advances, he told her he would harass the worker until she quit, the decision says.

She said she was submitted to daily harassment and insults, with Triandos swearing at her and calling her stupid and crazy. She said she felt terrorized but could not afford to give up the job.

In 2015, Triandos fired her.