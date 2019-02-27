

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CTV Regina's Taylor Rattray





People living on an Indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan will have to go without running water until at least next week following a fire which destroyed the community’s water treatment plant.

The fire broke out Monday night in Carry the Kettle First Nation, prompting a state of emergency. It was soon clear that firefighters would not be able to save the treatment plant, which provides water to every home in the community.

Community leaders said Tuesday that work was underway to get replacement water service in place. It was hoped that water could be flowing into homes by next Monday. Officials said the company contracted to provide a temporary water treatment plant “will try their best” to treat the water, making it safe for human consumption, but could not guarantee that.

“Currently, we are just getting bottled water brought in,” Chief Brady O’Watch told CTV Regina.

Building a new permanent water plant is expected to take about two years. The plant that burned down was built in 2012 and did not have a sprinkler system.

Homes near the water plant were evacuated due to the danger caused by smoke from toxic materials burning in the area. About 40 families have been moved to Regina, where they are being taken care of by the Red Cross.

For the hundreds of people who remain on the reserve, officials are working to set up community showers. Portable toilets were expected to arrive late Tuesday.

“We are grateful for all the support of our members, our friends and families from surrounding reserves and towns that have brought water, food, money, equipment, etc.,” O’Watch and the community’s council said in a statement.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.