

CTVNews.ca Staff





Nearly one month after a little boy was swept away in an Ontario river, dozens of volunteers continue to search for him.

Kaden Young, 3, was ripped from his mother’s arms after her minivan ended up in the swollen Grand River, near Orangeville, Ont., just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Police said they did not expect to find the child alive, but hundreds of people from across Ontario showed up to help search for Kaden in the days that followed.

While the numbers have since dwindled, about 60 people turned out to the comb the river banks on Sunday.

Volunteer Ron Duncan is among those who have refused to give up the search.

“I can imagine what the parents are going through,” Duncan said. “We’ve just got to find the little guy,” he added.

Maureen Haenni of Brampton, Ont., said that she has kids of her own. “If it was mine, I’d want the same,” she said.

While the Ontario Provincial Police continues to assist in the search, they say dive teams will not go out until ice conditions improve.

Volunteer Cara Voisin, from Tillsonburg, Ont., is among those hoping Kaden will be found soon

“He’s kind of become Ontario’s child now,” she said. “We’ve got to find him and bring him home.”

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Heather Senoran