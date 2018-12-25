

CTVNews.ca Staff, with reports from CTV Toronto’s Brandon Rowe and Dana Levenson





People of different faiths gathered to help feed and shelter the homeless on Christmas Day.

In Toronto, siblings Cliff and Sandy Seymour enjoyed a Christmas meal at The Scott Mission, a charity that has been serving the city’s homeless population for nearly eight decades.

“I thought it would be nice for me and my sister to be together,” Cliff told CTV Toronto from the mission.

“Everybody makes you feel like you’re at home and they give a good meal,” Sandy added.

The two are estranged from the rest of their family and make a point of sticking together over the holidays. On Christmas Day, they were joined by dozens of others in need.

“Christmas is the hardest time of the year when you’re alone and (with) nowhere to go,” Sandy said. “I just feel at home here and at peace because everybody makes you feel good.”

Meanwhile, Jewish volunteers at a synagogue in the city’s north end made sure that locals had a warm meal and a place to spend the night.

Daniel Cariere, a 62-year-old man who has been homeless on and off for more than 20 years, said he comes to the Temple Har Zion synagogue almost every week.

“They treat me as a person and never a number,” he said.

The synagogue opens its doors as a shelter every Wednesday from mid-November to the end of January.

Close to 100 volunteers prepare the food and a part of the synagogue for overnight guests.

At 15 years old, Kayla Wisener is one of the youngest volunteers.

“I can’t imagine being in their position and actually just not having a place to stay or not having a proper meal,” she said. “We don’t realize how fortunate we are.”

‘Differences are forgotten’

The program falls under the umbrella of the Mosaic Interfaith Out of the Cold Program, an charitable initiative that includes a total of 16 faith communities, including Protestant, Roman Catholic and Muslim groups.

Mosaic’s executive director Rehana Sumar said that homelessness knows no boundaries.

“We have all these faith communities, all denominations and they just get together,” she told CTV Toronto. “Differences are forgotten and everyone just focuses on the common of all faith communities, and that’s humanity.”

Eighty per cent of participants, she says, come back weekly. One of them is Tim McKay, who calls Temple Har Zion home during the coldest months of winter.

“People talk to you like people,” he said. “The humanity is here.”