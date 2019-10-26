Visit to a Charlevoix casino leaves retiree a millionaire with historic jackpot
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 1:40PM EDT
SAGUENAY, Que. - A recent retiree from the Saguenay region parked himself in front of a slot machine Friday night and walked away a millionaire.
Loto-Quebec says the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won nearly $1.2 million after betting $2.25 at a slot machine in the Casino de Charlevoix during a visit to La Malbaie.
The jackpot is the biggest in the casino's history.
Loto-Quebec says the man, who is in his 50s, got a stroke of luck after playing a Powerbucks slot machine that coughed up $1,196,769.
The casino's chief operating officer says the winner was later welcomed into a private lounge at the gambling complex to celebrate the windfall with his family.
Quebec casinos and the Loto-Quebec website have doled out about 15 prizes worth $1 million or more since 2016.
