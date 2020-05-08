TORONTO -- With most Canadians still under stay-at-home orders, Ottawa will commemorate the end of the Second World War in a virtual ceremony Friday.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will mark VE-Day with Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay in a streaming video on the Canada Remembers Facebook page.

On Tuesday, similar virtual ceremonies commemorating the May 5 liberation of the Netherlands took place. When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, efforts will be made to hold in-person commemorative activities, said Veterans Affairs Canada in a statement online.

“The well-being of Veterans and staff is of utmost importance,” said Veterans Affairs Canada in the statement.

Join us on May 8, as we host a virtual ceremony on Facebook to mark #VEDay75 and the end of the Second World War in Europe. #CanadaRemembers #Netherlands75 https://t.co/xxnY5VQF32 pic.twitter.com/7FNnapAU5S — Veterans Affairs CA (@VeteransENG_CA) May 6, 2020

Other groups across Canada are encouraging virtual participation in commemorations, too. The Royal Canadian Legion is asking followers to post photos of themselves wearing red to remember the sacrifices made by the 1.1 million Canadians who were in uniform during the war. At the time, that was about 1 in 10 in the country.

Scaled-down commemorations are taking place around the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has much of the world under lockdown and observing physical distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In England, the Queen will address the nation in a pre-recorded broadcast at 4 p.m. (ET), 75 years to the moment after her father, King George VI, gave a radio address after the war. Later on Friday, people in the U.K. have been encouraged to go to their windows and front steps to join in a performance of Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again.”