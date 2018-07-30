A van driver is out of a job after video surfaced of the driver appearing to intentionally send water flying toward pedestrians on an Ottawa street.

The dashcam video was posted to YouTube on Friday and includes a timestamp from that afternoon. It shows a work van travelling down King Edward Avenue in the aftermath of a thunderstorm.

On three separate occasions within 45 seconds, the van moves to the right edge of the road as pedestrians approach on the sidewalk, sending up a large amount of water from a puddle and leaving the pedestrians soaked.

The video quickly went viral, garnering more than 800,000 views and sparking a fierce reaction online.

The van belongs to Black & McDonald, a contracting firm. The company said Saturday morning that it was investigating the incident. Later in the day, it said that the driver of the van no longer had a job with the company.

Police initially indicated that the driver could be charged with mischief. CTV Ottawa reported Monday that no charges would be laid in connection with the video.