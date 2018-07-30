

CTVNews.ca Staff





A van driver is out of a job after video surfaced of the driver appearing to intentionally send water flying toward pedestrians on an Ottawa street.

The dashcam video was posted to YouTube on Friday and includes a timestamp from that afternoon. It shows a work van travelling down King Edward Avenue in the aftermath of a thunderstorm.

On three separate occasions within 45 seconds, the van moves to the right edge of the road as pedestrians approach on the sidewalk, sending up a large amount of water from a puddle and leaving the pedestrians soaked.

The video quickly went viral, garnering more than 800,000 views and sparking a fierce reaction online.

That's not careless driving or poor driving. That was purposeful and malicious. This needs more than just a ticket or a light reprimand. Cripes. — Felicity (@FBorgal) July 28, 2018

The driver did it on purpose. Not okay at all. If this is the kind of person the company hires, how much confidence can anyone have in the quality of their work? They better get on top of this fast. — Dawn (@dawnphoenixk) July 28, 2018

Thing is, it's beyond being a jerk. The driver is sadistic. The kind of person I would NEVER trust working with something that can kill someone. "Oops, guess I forgot to ground that wire..sorry for sending you flying across the room. hehe." — Conservative Hippie (@bfgcracka) July 28, 2018

The van belongs to Black & McDonald, a contracting firm. The company said Saturday morning that it was investigating the incident. Later in the day, it said that the driver of the van no longer had a job with the company.

This individual is no longer employed with Black & McDonald — Black & McDonald (@bandmlimited) July 29, 2018

Police initially indicated that the driver could be charged with mischief. CTV Ottawa reported Monday that no charges would be laid in connection with the video.