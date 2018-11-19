Viola Desmond's sister helps launch new $10 bill
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 1:42PM EST
WINNIPEG -- Canada's new $10 bill featuring civil rights advocate Viola Desmond is officially in circulation.
Desmond is the first Canadian woman to be featured on a regularly circulating banknote.
Her sister, 91-year-old Wanda Robson, attended the official launch at the Canadian Museum For Human Rights in Winnipeg and said the Queen -- who is featured on most Canadian currency -- is in good company.
Desmond was arrested after refusing to leave a whites-only section of a theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., in 1946.
Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, who was also at the bill's launch, said it's all about human rights and social justice.
The banknote also features an image of the museum, an excerpt from the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and an eagle feather in recognition of Indigenous people.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- More than 50,000 Quebec students to strike over unpaid internships
- Toronto breaks annual homicide record, on pace to exceed 100 in 2018
- Quebec premier asks Ford to reconsider decision on French uni, commissioner
- Dennis Oland's retrial in father's murder set to resume after unexpected delay
- Couple left in limbo after paying thousands for dream wedding