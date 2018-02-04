

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto community that has been rocked by allegations of a serial killer targeting LGBTQ individuals came together to mourn their losses Sunday night.

A candlelight vigil was held at the city's Metropolitan Community Church, known as one of the first institutions to legally marry same sex couples in Canada.

Attendees lit five candles for the known alleged victims of 66-year-old Bruce McArthur, who faces five counts of first-degree murder.

A sixth candle was lit for those still unidentified, as police say more charges are likely.

Senior Pastor Jeff Rock underlined the need to focus on inclusivity in the wake of the tragedies.

The packed ceremony in Toronto's east end was also joined by Mayor John Tory, city councillors and members of the Toronto police.