Vigil held in Toronto church for victims of alleged serial killer
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 10:52AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 4, 2018 8:56PM EST
TORONTO -- A Toronto community that has been rocked by allegations of a serial killer targeting LGBTQ individuals came together to mourn their losses Sunday night.
A candlelight vigil was held at the city's Metropolitan Community Church, known as one of the first institutions to legally marry same sex couples in Canada.
Attendees lit five candles for the known alleged victims of 66-year-old Bruce McArthur, who faces five counts of first-degree murder.
A sixth candle was lit for those still unidentified, as police say more charges are likely.
Senior Pastor Jeff Rock underlined the need to focus on inclusivity in the wake of the tragedies.
The packed ceremony in Toronto's east end was also joined by Mayor John Tory, city councillors and members of the Toronto police.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Alberta boy, 12, dies following carbon monoxide leak at apartment building
- Two men charged with defrauding town of Kapuskasing, Ont., of $800K
- Snow, avalanche warnings issued for Interior, southeastern B.C.
- Protest turns into celebration after Halifax's Cornwallis statue removed
- Caroline Mulroney expected to launch Ontario PC leadership campaign on Monday: CP