Views of New Brunswick professor draw growing concerns from faculty
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 3:58PM EDT
FREDERICTON -- More than 100 faculty members at the University of New Brunswick have signed a letter denouncing one of their colleagues for promoting what they say are racist arguments about immigration.
Ricardo Duchesne, a professor in the department of social science at the university's Saint John campus since 1995, is no stranger to complaints about his controversial views, but now the university has decided to investigate.
The letter says Duchesne's arguments about multiculturalism and immigration are "racist and without academic merit."
But Duchesne says he's just doing his job as an academic and asking tough questions.
The Canadian Historical Association has also written a letter condemning Duchesne's views.
UNB President, Eddy Campbell, issued a statement to say the university is reviewing the allegations concerning one of its faculty members and will take the time necessary to complete the review.
While Campbell's statement doesn't name the professor, Duchesne says he expects to have a meeting soon with university administration but has no intention to resign.
